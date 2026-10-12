

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Monday, NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shared their plans for Ultra-Dense Small Form Factor Pluggable, a new high-density 400Gb/s-per-lane optical module designed to equip the hardware ecosystem for the next generation of AI factories using pluggable transceivers.



These plans are expected to help customers embrace next-generation optical technology and meet the performance demand of AI workloads without overhauling their data center infrastructure.



For this, NVIDIA and Cisco are collaborating with TE Connectivity and Amphenol to build USFP cages, connectors and modules, with additional partners expected to join.



The partnership builds on NVIDIA and Cisco's existing work to ensure NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and Cisco Silicon One-based Ethernet networks work together seamlessly, simplifying AI infrastructure deployment for enterprises, neoclouds and sovereign clouds.



NVDA was trading at $226.36, down 1.38 percent, and CSCO was trading at $115.09, down 2.78 percent on the Nasdaq.



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