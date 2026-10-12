Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XI, L.P. has signed an agreement to sell IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG ("IKB"), a leading provider of banking services and financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises in Germany, to Crédit Agricole.

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, IKB specializes as an independent private bank, primarily in long-term financing, capital markets and advisory services for SMEs in Germany often referred to as the Mittelstand. The company has developed a reliable reputation for helping to strengthen businesses and building long-term partnerships that prioritize client-tailored financing solutions. IKB currently manages total assets of €14.3 billion and maintains a CET1 ratio of 17.7%, demonstrating a strong financial position. The bank includes nearly 600 employees across six locations in Germany.

During the course of Lone Star's ownership, IKB has worked to transform its business and restructure its offering by exiting all non-core and international businesses. Today, it focuses purely on serving the German Mittelstand, which helps drive the national economy. IKB and Lone Star also simplified the bank's capital and liabilities structure during this period, supporting its long-term stability and continued profitable growth.

"Our investment in IKB has been a long-term commitment, and we are proud of the progress the bank has made over the years," said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. "Through our partnership with IKB's management team, the bank has continued to strengthen its position serving Germany's Mittelstand and has built a strong capital structure for the future. This transaction marks an important milestone in IKB's journey and provides the bank with an opportunity to continue its success under new ownership. We are pleased that Crédit Agricole, the world's ninth largest bank and a leading European financial institution, will be the new shareholder of IKB and contribute to the further development of the business to benefit its employees and its clients."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading investment firm with its principal office in London, UK advising funds that invest globally in private equity, credit and real estate. The firm has been successfully navigating complex situations for over 30 years. The funds are experienced value investors that seek opportunities in situations that are in flux or complicated by specific structural or financial factors, regardless of the prevailing market environment. Our deep bench of senior leaders and expert deal professionals ensures a strong foundation for successful investments and strategic decision-making. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 26 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $96 billion. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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