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FE

WKN: A41MPN | ISIN: US3149111086 | Ticker-Symbol: H3V
Tradegate
09.10.26 | 20:33
3,120 Euro
+1,96 % +0,060
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERMI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERMI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9002,92022:17
3,0203,10009.10.
ACCESS Newswire
12.10.2026 22:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fermi Inc.: Fermi Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Call Date

Fermi to host earnings call on November 12, 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI)(LSE:FRMI), operating as Fermi America ("Fermi" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2026 financial results at 7 a.m. Eastern Time / 12 p.m. British Time on Thursday, November 12, 2026. This announcement will be followed by an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time / 2 p.m. British Time. The Company's earnings release and supplemental information will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

To join the live conference call, dial 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or +1 973-528-0011 internationally approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 176575.

The call will also be webcast in a listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Investor Relations Events & Presentations page of Fermi's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year.

Investor Contact

Barry Sievert | IR@fermiamerica.com

Media Contact
Fermi Inc. Communications | media@fermiamerica.com

About Fermi America

Fermi America (Nasdaq:FRMI)(LSE:FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Fermi America combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 GW of experience, to create one of the world's largest, 17 GW next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing. For additional information visit www.fermiamerica.com.

SOURCE: Fermi Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/fermi-announces-third-quarter-2026-earnings-release-and-call-date-1235748

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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