New clinical data identify optimized injectable aesthetics treatment protocol for menopause-induced skin changes

56% of women have experienced 'The Menopausal Skin Misread', admitting they first put menopause-related skin changes down to ageing, while fewer than a third (29%) recognized menopause as the cause 1

A significant knowledge gap remains: one in two women are unaware that hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can affect the skin, and 82% agree that better understanding the difference between menopause-related skin changes and general ageing would help them feel more informed and in control of their skincare decisions 1

New data from an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) led by Dr. Andreas Nikolis and supported by Galderma, demonstrated that a sequenced treatment approach using Restylane Skinboosters followed by Sculptra delivered significant improvements in skin hydration and remodeling across the face and décolletage in menopausal women, highlighting the value of preconditioning the skin to optimize regenerative outcomes2-4

Galderma (SIX: GALD) today announced new global research revealing that more than half (56%) of women first put menopause-related skin changes down to general ageing, while only less than a third of women (29%) initially recognized the link to menopause.1 The research shines a light on 'The Menopausal Skin Misread', showing how aesthetic changes in the skin linked to menopause are still being misunderstood, mislabeled and too often attributed to ageing alone.1 Ahead of World Menopause Day, Galderma is calling attention to the misunderstood impact of menopause on the skin, helping to close the knowledge gap and empower women with the understanding needed to recognize and navigate menopause-related skin and aesthetic changes.

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"Too many women are navigating changes in their skin without recognizing that menopause may be playing a role. Our research shows the scale of this knowledge gap and the need to move beyond a one-size-fits-all ageing narrative. At Galderma, we are committed to advancing the understanding of menopausal skin and providing women with clear, trusted information and science-backed solutions, so they can make informed choices and feel confident in their skin throughout this important stage of life."

ANNE-CÉCILE CHEVRIER

GLOBAL HEAD, INJECTABLE AESTHETICS

GALDERMA

New international survey uncovers a significant lack of awareness between menopause-related aesthetic changes in the skin and those associated with ageing

Despite the impact menopause can have on the skin, Galderma's research reveals that the topic remains largely overlooked in the wider menopause conversation, leaving many women unaware of the role hormonal changes may be playing in the aesthetic changes they see in their skin.1,2 More than half of women (56%) initially interpreted these changes as signs of ageing, while only 29% connected them to menopause.1 One in two women remain unaware that hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause and menopause can have a significant impact on skin, underscoring the need for greater education in this area.1

This misread is also influencing skincare purchases: 70% have bought products designed to address signs of ageing because they believed they would help with skin changes experienced during perimenopause or menopause.1 Finding the right information can be challenging too: 62% of women have felt overwhelmed by skincare advice during the menopause or perimenopause, with almost half of those struggling to find clear information saying advice was too general and focused on ageing rather than menopause.1

There is a clear appetite for greater clarity, with over 80% of women agreeing that better understanding the difference between general ageing and menopause-related skin changes would help them feel more informed and in control of their skincare decisions.1

New clinical data identify optimized injectable aesthetics treatment protocol for menopause-induced skin changes

New results from an eight-month investigator-initiated trial (IIT) supported by Galderma and conducted by Dr. Andreas Nikolis, both on the face and the décolletage, demonstrated that the combination of Restylane Skinboosters and Sculptra delivered sustained improvements in skin hydration, quality, remodeling, as well as patient satisfaction in menopausal women.2 Patients were divided into two groups and treated with either Restylane Skinboosters-first, Sculptra-second, or Sculptra-first, Restylane Skinboosters-second.2

Women treated with Restylane Skinboosters-first, followed by Sculptra, demonstrated an earlier visible clinical response and greater dermal remodeling, with facial dermal thickness increasing by 27.3% compared with 15.7% in the Sculptra-first, Restylane Skinboosters-second group, highlighting the value of preconditioning the skin to maximize regenerative outcomes.2

"This first-of-its-kind clinical study provides compelling evidence that sequencing treatments can deliver significantly greater benefits than either approach alone in menopausal skin. By first using Restylane Skinboosters to rapidly improve hydration and optimize the skin microenvironment, followed by Sculptra to stimulate collagen production and progressive tissue remodeling, more favorably, we are now able to address both the immediate and longer-term biologic changes associated with menopause. The result is a strongly supported scientific treatment strategy that combines rapid improvement in hydration with sustained enhancement in skin quality and remodeling, while achieving high levels of patient satisfaction. These findings provide clinicians with a new evidence-based framework for treating menopausal skin."

DR. ANDREAS NIKOLIS

BOARD-CERTIFIED PLASTIC SURGEON

MONTREAL, CANADA

Both groups achieved meaningful hydration improvements and high satisfaction levels, with 98% reporting natural-looking results, 96% saying they would recommend the treatments and 92% stating they would undergo treatment again, highlighting the complementary benefits of both products in addressing the skin changes associated with menopause.2

As part of its commitment to support women during this transition, Galderma has announced the launch of a new 'Rewriting the Future of Your Skin, Own your Menopause Story' campaign, bringing together science and the real experiences of women to shine a light on menopausal skin and help close the knowledge gap revealed by the research. More information here.

Ahead of World Menopause Day on 18 October, Galderma is calling for a new conversation around menopausal skin: one that recognizes the role hormonal changes can play, separates menopausal skin and aesthetic changes from generic ageing narratives and gives women clearer information to understand what is happening to their skin to make more informed choices about what it needs.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

The research was conducted by Perspectus Global among a sample of 5,090 women who have experienced or are experiencing perimenopause or menopause across the UK, US, Brazil and China. The data was collected between 25 August and 1 September 2026.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

Galderma. Data on file. Menopause patient survey; Wave 2 research. September 2026. Nikolis A. Prospective evaluation of treatment sequencing in menopausal patients: The role of preconditioning. Data on file. September 2026 RestylaneSkinboosters Vital Lidocane. EU Instructions for Use. Sculptra. EU Instructions for Use.

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Contacts:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

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+41 76 210 60 62

Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

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+41 76 249 90 87

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43