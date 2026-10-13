

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported three-year data showing sustained clinical and endoscopic remission with Tremfya (guselkumab) in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.



Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the digestive tract.



Tremfya is a monoclonal antibody that blocks IL-23 and binds to CD64, a receptor on cells involved in IL-23 production.



In the Phase 3 GALAXI 2 and 3 long-term extension studies, up to 94% of patients achieved clinical remission and up to 61% achieved endoscopic remission at Week 144. Additionally, 88% achieved 90-day corticosteroid-free clinical remission across both maintenance regimens.



Safety findings remained consistent with Tremfya's established safety profile, with 74% of treated patients remaining on therapy through three years.



The findings are being presented at the 2026 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting.



JNJ closed on Monday at $263.73, up 0.88%.



In the overnight trading, shares were up 0.52% at $265.10.



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