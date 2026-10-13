Powered by Expert AI, the new capabilities let professionals query their data in natural language and cut the time spent recording invoice receipts

New Genya chat lets professionals query data and information in natural language, directly within their workflow.

Genya Bank Statement Reconciliation automatically interprets bank transactions and suggests potential matches, reducing manual effort.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced multiple new AI functionalities in Genya, its cloud suite for Italian tax and accounting professionals, such as a new chat experience and automated bank statement reconciliation. Powered by Expert AI, the conversational interface allows professionals to query data, information and knowledge in natural language, and to receive clarifications, insights and contextual support directly within their workflow.

Genya Bank Statement Reconciliation, also powered by Expert AI, allows the platform to automatically interpret bank transactions and related information, including customers, suppliers, amounts, invoices and due dates, and suggests potential matches.

"Artificial intelligence becomes truly useful when it fades into the background as technology and integrates naturally into the way professionals work," said Sergio Liscia, Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe Region South. "With Genya Expert AI, we are making it easier to access the firm's information, while keeping the professional firmly at the center of the decision-making process and reducing the operational steps involved in their daily activities."

The launch of these new AI functionalities demonstrates what embedded AI looks like in practice: not a separate tool for individual tasks, but a capability built into day-to-day processes, freeing professionals to focus on higher-value advisory work.

Part of a global Expert AI strategy

These new capabilities expand the work already started with Genya Dichiarativi Expert AI, launched in March 2026, which allows professionals to query ministerial guidance in natural language while completing tax declarations, drawing exclusively on authoritative official sources rather than requiring them to search lengthy external documents. In its first 60 days, Genya Dichiarativi Expert AI was used by around 2,500 professional firms, generating almost 50,000 questions.

Wolters Kluwer's Expert AI strategy is shaped by more than a decade of AI investment and innovation. It combines generative, agentic and domain-specific capabilities with deep expertise and close collaboration with customers and technology partners, helping professionals work faster and make smarter decisions based on trusted, verified content. Responsibility and final judgement always remain with the professional, consistent with Wolters Kluwer's responsible AI principles.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013496867/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager, Europe, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com

For information and media enquiries in Italy

Diego Nicosia

Senior Communications, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

diego.nicosia@wolterskluwer.com