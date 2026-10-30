

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WKL.AS), a provider of information solutions, software and services, on Friday announced that it has agreed to sell its German consumer tax business, Wolters Kluwer Steuertipps GmbH, to Buhl Data Service GmbH for 40 million euros.



The company said the divestment is expected to close in the next few days.



Steuertipps is expected to generate gross revenue of approximately 30 million euros in 2026, unaudited.



The company said the sale will help its Tax & Accounting division focus more on serving business and professional customers and support future growth.



On Thursday, Wolters Kluwer closed trading 1.07% higher at EUR 84.70 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.



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