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OI

WKN: A3EJGU | ISIN: SE0020551679 | Ticker-Symbol: 9U20
Frankfurt
13.10.26 | 08:03
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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1-Jahres-Chart
ORTELIUS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ORTELIUS INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2026 19:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ortelius International AB: Ortelius International AB (publ) has received notice from Nasdaq regarding unpaid fees

On 12 October 2026, Ortelius International AB (publ) ("Ortelius" or the "Company") received a notice from Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") regarding two unpaid invoices. The Exchange intends to delist Ortelius' shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market if payment has not been made by 2 November 2026 at the latest.


Ortelius is working to ensure that payment is made before 2 November 2026 and will keep the market informed on an ongoing basis.

For more information, please contact:

Herman Weberg, CFO and Interim CEO
ORTELIUS
Email: investors@ortelius.com

www.ortelius.com
investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.

Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:
www.ortelius.com
investors.ortelius.com

The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).
The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that Ortelius International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-12 18:57 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.