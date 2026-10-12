Ortelius International AB: Ortelius International AB (publ) has received notice from Nasdaq regarding unpaid fees

On 12 October 2026, Ortelius International AB (publ) ("Ortelius" or the "Company") received a notice from Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") regarding two unpaid invoices. The Exchange intends to delist Ortelius' shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market if payment has not been made by 2 November 2026 at the latest.



Ortelius is working to ensure that payment is made before 2 November 2026 and will keep the market informed on an ongoing basis.

For more information, please contact:

Herman Weberg, CFO and Interim CEO

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that Ortelius International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-12 18:57 CEST.