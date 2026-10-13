Highlights:

Two drill rigs operating at Getty South, following up on recently reported high grade results including 46 metres grading 1.47% copper within 150 metres grading 0.71% copper

Expanded drill program targeting over 20,000 metres at Getty South and other priority targets

Recently closed $15 million flow-through financing brings Company's cash position to approximately $20 million to accelerate exploration

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) (OTCQX: GTCDF) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated its fall drilling program at the Getty Project, located in British Columbia's Highland Valley Copper District. Two drill rigs are currently operating at Getty South.

Building on results from its spring 2026 drilling campaign, Getty has expanded its previously planned 4,000-6,000-metre follow-up program to include more than 20,000 metres of drilling. The expanded program will initially focus on following up copper mineralization at Getty South, where drilling returned 46 metres grading 1.47% copper within a broader interval of 150 metres grading 0.71% copper (see news release dated September 14, 2026).

The goal of this drill program is to advance towards a mineral resource estimate on the Project in 2027, and to test top priority targets from its large exploration pipeline in the Highland Valley District (see Figure 1 below, and news release dated August 26, 2026).

The expansion of the program follows the Company's recently completed $15 million flow-through financing which brings its cash position to approximately $20 million.

"We look forward to finding more high grade copper mineralization at Getty South with this expanded program. Scaling up also gives us the bandwidth to begin to test our strong pipeline of newly defined exploration targets.

With approximately $20 million of cash on hand following our recent financing, and the ability to explore efficiently through the winter months, we can advance even more quickly towards our corporate goals and increase our chances of making new discoveries in the largest copper district in Canada." - CEO, Ryan O'Regan

Figure 1: Location Map showing Getty Project targets1.

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Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mineralization at nearby or adjacent properties, including the Highland Valley Copper Mine, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Getty Project. Reported drill intervals referenced in this news release are downhole lengths; readers should refer to the Company's September 14, 2026 news release for detailed assay, QA/QC and true-width disclosure. No current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate has been established for the Getty Project.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on southern British Columbia, Canada. The Company's portfolio comprises the 82%-owned Getty Property, located adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, and the nearby 100%-owned DOT Property. These projects include a significant historical mineral resource estimate and a broad portfolio of exploration targets, making Getty a significant presence in Canada's largest copper-producing district, with multiple opportunities for resource growth and new discoveries.

Contact Information

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs, including the timing and receipt of assay results and completion of QA/QC review; the interpretation of historical exploration and geophysical data and the prospectivity of geophysical anomalies and exploration targets; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the completion or updating of geological models and the interpretation of the geometry and structural controls of mineralization; the potential preparation of a mineral resource estimate; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement, development and potential economic viability of the Getty Project; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no current mineral reserves or mineral resources, uncertainties associated with historical estimates, and risks relating to the Company's ability to complete sufficient work to support future mineral resource estimates, including the risk that a mineral resource estimate may not be completed in 2027 or at all, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 Grade and tonnage listed for HVC deposits are Proven plus Probable Reserves from Teck's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Highland Valley Copper Operations, effective July 1, 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318676