DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS SI Provides Business Update On CLIA Lab Helomics And Its Super Intelligence Predictive Oncology Division

Leading Health IT Company has Implemented Cost Control Measures and Refocused Remaining Workforce Towards ChemoFx Commercialization with Hospital Systems, HMOs, GPOs and Cancer Centers

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc . (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS SI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), a healthcare company leveraging its Health IT and physical infrastructure together with its super intelligence platform EinsteinRx and smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, today announced that it has implemented cost control measures, primarily through reductions in corporate management positions, to focus the workforce spend on commercializing ChemoFx as a diagnostic lab test to help oncologists inform their chemotherapy regimen selection, initially for gynecologic cancers only. ChemoFx has recently been included, for the first time, in a Humana Medicaid coverage policy for gynecologic cancers.

Today's announcement comes following the September 11, 2026, DataMEDS acquisition of Helomics Corporation , which included Helomics' Predictive Oncology Cancer Biomarker Super Intelligence (SI) division.

"The ChemoFx test has been commercially available in the United States since 1997, has two dedicated CPT codes (81535/81536) and has been optimized through continual automation improvements for high test volumes, with peak historical annual revenues previously exceeding $25 million under prior ownership," said Gerald E. Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "Leveraging DataMEDS' management team's deep relationships in oncology, we are preparing to relaunch a marketing campaign for ChemoFx. A landmark 2015 peer-reviewed publication in PLOS reviewed evidence supporting the clinical utility and cost-effectiveness of using the ChemoFx Assay for chemotherapy regimen selection in epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC ). Based on our review of data generated since that publication, we believe there is an opportunity to publish additional clinical utility data for the ChemoFx Assay in other solid tumors, and we are preparing these additional data analyses for peer-review."

Mr. Commissiong continued, "Predictive Oncology controls a repository of over 70,000 de-identified tumor samples linked to de-identified clinical data in over 130 tumor types, including approximately 20,000 ovarian cancer samples. The Company intends to seek research collaborations, including with super intelligence (artificial intelligence) frontier lab developers, using de-identified data generated from its tumor samples. These potential collaborations could enable the discovery of new therapeutic targets leveraging the sample repository and the Company's proprietary organoid technology . The Company has begun discussions with hospital systems, Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) and specialty cancer treatment centers to add ChemoFx to their cancer testing programs where appropriate."

DataMEDS plans to develop an oncology support module within the Health Lives Here app , which is now available for download on Android and iOS devices . The app, which is part of the "Health Lives Here" campaign, will facilitate the consolidation of electronic health records data for patients and the integration of wearables data, while producing a streamlined health dashboard for tracking purposes and access to unique products.

Corexa Health's pharmacy and distribution divisions are licensed to dispense and distribute chemotherapeutic drugs, respectively. Patients and providers who utilize the ChemoFx Assay are able choose their own pharmacy The Company's nutraceutical partner Tollo Health manufactures medical foods and dietary supplements. Tollo intends to build targeted nutritional support programs for cancer patients in consultation with leading oncologists.

Tollo Health, LLC is a company led by Interim Co-CEO Gerald Commissiong. Historical revenue is not necessarily indicative of future results.

For more information, visit www.datamedsai.com or contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024.

About Helomics Corporation

Helomics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), operates a CLIA-certified clinical laboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology. Its flagship ChemoFx Assay tests a patient's live tumor cells against a panel of chemotherapy agents to give oncologists patient-specific information to help inform treatment decisions in gynecologic cancers. ChemoFx is billed under CPT codes 81535 and 81536. Through Predictive Oncology, its Cancer Biomarker Super Intelligence (SI) division, Helomics combines a large annotated biobank of tumor samples, from over 130 tumor types, with artificial intelligence and multi-omic data. It uses these to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners predict tumor response and speed up oncology drug discovery and development. The ChemoFx Assay is a laboratory-developed test (LDT) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit https://predictive-oncology.com/ .

About DataMeds AI, Inc. (DBA DataMeds SI)

DataMeds SI (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a healthcare company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its Health IT platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates the super intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into Tollo Health, LLC's Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Pharmacy provides pharmacy dispensing and related services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. The Company's Helomics Corporation subsidiary operates a CLIA-certified laboratory in Pittsburgh offering the ChemoFx Assay.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain coverage and reimbursement from other payers, including Medicare and commercial plans; reimbursement rates and collections for CPT codes 81535 and 81536; demand for and adoption of the ChemoFx Assay; the Helomics laboratory's capacity, automation and compliance with CLIA and state requirements, and the regulatory status of laboratory-developed tests; the Company's plans to publish ChemoFx data and the results of any such analyses; the integration of Helomics following its acquisition; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the cost-control measures and workforce reductions and their expected effects; the relaunch of ChemoFx marketing and the outcome of discussions with hospital systems, HMOs, group purchasing organizations and cancer treatment centers; the continuation of Humana's Medicaid coverage policy; the Company's ability to establish research collaborations and to use its tumor sample repository and related data in compliance with patient consents and privacy laws; the development of the Company's organoid technology; the planned oncology module within the Health Lives Here application; Tollo Health's planned nutritional support programs; that historical revenue of the ChemoFx business may not be indicative of future results; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the development of a proprietary blockchain and the development of provider-network features, the creation of the Health Lives Here pharmacy network, the success of the NFL Alumni Health partnership, the companies' proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors (controlling shareholder of Tollo Health, LLC); the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the companies' ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the companies' technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@datamedsai.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-si-provides-business-update-on-clia-lab-helomics-and-its-sup-1236187