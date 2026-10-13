

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The BMW Group (BMW.L, BMW3.DE, BMW.DE, BMW.MI) said its third quarter Automotive sales were 551,072 vehicles, a decline of 6.3% from a year ago. China sales region posted a decline of 24.8% in sales. In the third quarter, the Group delivered 110,257 fully electric vehicles worldwide, up 7.2% year-on-year. The Group noted that, in its third quarter, one in three vehicles delivered in Europe was fully electric.



In the first nine months, the Group delivered more than 1.7 million vehicles to customers worldwide, a decline of 4.9% in sales from last year. The BMW brand delivered around 1.5 million vehicles to customers between January and the end of September, down 6.4%. The Rolls-Royce brand delivered 3,592 vehicles to customers between January and September, a decline of 12.4%. The Group increased sales in Europe and the US in the first nine months of the year, although business in China remained challenging.



BMW Group shares are trading at 53.28 euros on Frankfurt Exchange, up 0.41%.



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