Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Control and Direction of Securities of Trifecta Gold Ltd. And Creation of 11 Additional NSR Royalties

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Strategic Metals Ltd. ("Strategic"), a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta the common shares of which are listed on Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange, announces that it has acquired 6,265,000 common shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. ("Trifecta") pursuant to a Property Option Agreement pursuant to which Trifecta has completed its acquisition of a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and nine other highly prospective gold and silver projects located in the Yukon Territory's Tombstone Gold Belt. Strategic retains a 2% net smelter return royalty on each project which Trifecta can buy-down to 1% for 1,500 ounces of gold or the cash equivalent. Trifecta completed this acquisition by issuing a final payment of 6,265,000 common shares to Strategic effective October 13, 2026.

Prior to Strategic acquiring these 6,265,000 common shares of Trifecta, it held 2,031,579 common shares of Trifecta, representing 3.60% of the 56,451,721 common shares of Trifecta then issued and outstanding. As a result of Strategic acquiring these additional 6,265,000 common shares, it currently holds 8,296,579 common shares of Trifecta, representing 13.23% of the 62,716,721 common shares of Trifecta currently issued and outstanding.

Strategic holds its shares in Trifecta for investment purposes and has no current plan or intentions which relate to, or would result in, acquiring additional shares of Trifecta, disposing of shares of Trifecta, or any of the other actions enumerated in Items (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1 of National Instrument 62-103 - "The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues". Strategic may, from time to time in the future, depending on market conditions and its investment strategy, acquire additional securities of Trifecta in the open market or pursuant to privately negotiated transactions, sell all or a portion of its securities of Trifecta or take any of the other enumerated actions.

A copy of Strategic's Early Warning Report required to be filed by it in connection with its acquisition of control and direction of the securities of Trifecta will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. and may be obtained from Strategic at the address set forth below:

Strategic Metals Ltd.

510 - 1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6E 4A6

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, which also requires that Strategic file the Early Warning Report with each of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions containing information with respect to its securityholdings in Trifecta.

Early Warning Reports will be filed by Strategic in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 28 royalty interests, 8 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of over 70 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $5 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32% of Broden Mining Ltd., 30.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.5% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and 13.23 % of Trifecta Gold Ltd. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently broke ground on its first low-carbon cementitious materials facility in Cleburne Texas following the closing of a US$124.5M financing.

On Behalf of the Board

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Strategic Metals Ltd.

W. Douglas Eaton

President and C.E.O.

Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

V.P. Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/strategic-metals-ltd.-announces-acquisition-of-control-and-direction-of-securitie-1235586