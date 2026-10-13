Milestone advances the Company's transdermal peptide patch expanding the Company's growing portfolio across oral, topical and needle-free wellness formats

Highlights

Formal U.S. testing now underway for the Company's needle-free tirzepatide GLP-1 transdermal patch

Targets the US$66 billion global GLP-1 market, projected to reach US$185.3 billion by 2033²,³

Existing tirzepatide products delivered by needle injection generated US$36.5 billion in 2025¹

~11% of U.S. adults now use GLP-1 medications, nearly quadruple the rate in 20244

Testing is being conducted in the United States through the Company's domestic product-development infrastructure

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that its needle-free tirzepatide GLP-1 transdermal patch has advanced into formal U.S. testing.

The patch was first announced as under development on August 19, 2026. It is being designed to deliver tirzepatide, the active ingredient in existing injectable tirzepatide products, without a needle and without refrigeration. Testing is being conducted entirely in the United States through the Company's domestic product-development infrastructure. Subject to the results, the Company intends to advance the product toward commercial production.

What is Tirzepatide?

Tirzepatide is a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, a synthetic peptide indicated for chronic weight management and administered as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection requiring refrigerated storage at 2 to 8°C.5

The Company is developing its patch as a portable alternative with the goal of room-temperature stability: no needles, no cold chain, no sharps disposal. With needle fear affecting an estimated 20 to 30% of young adults6 and a significant proportion of patients discontinuing injectable GLP-1 therapy within the first year,7 the Company believes a simpler format could support broader adoption and adherence.

Market Opportunity

Existing Tirzepatide products, such as Mounjaro and Zepboundby Eli Lilly and Company, generated combined sales of approximately US$36.5 billion in 2025.¹ The broader global GLP-1 market was valued at approximately US$66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$185.3 billion by 2033,²,³ with injectable delivery accounting for 69.1% of the market in 2025.² According to Gallup, approximately 11% of U.S. adults reported using a GLP-1 medication as of mid-2026, nearly quadruple the rate measured in 2024.4

Based on its review of currently available products, the Company believes it could be among the first to market with a needle-free tirzepatide transdermal patch. Other parties are pursuing needle-free GLP-1 delivery technologies, and there can be no assurance the Company will be first to market.

The foregoing market data is provided as context for the Company's product development activities and should not be construed as a projection of the Company's future revenue or market share.

A Repeatable Development Model

The tirzepatide patch is the third product to advance through the Company's stage-gated transdermal pathway. The BPC-157 patch progressed through formulation, independent third-party testing and an initial 20,000-unit commercial production order, and the TA-1 patch subsequently entered formal U.S. testing. The product is designed to be commercialized through the Company's existing direct-to-consumer and telehealth-supported infrastructure.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"GLP-1 is one of the biggest stories in wellness, and tirzepatide today largely means needles and refrigeration. Reaching testing on a third product shows our development model is repeatable, and our direct-to-consumer and telehealth infrastructure is built to commercialize what comes out of it."

The Company expects to provide a further update following completion of the testing program and receipt of the corresponding results.

Mounjaro and Zepbound are registered trademarks of Eli Lilly and Company. The Precision Peptide Company Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company.

Sources

https://investor.lilly.com/news-releases/news-release-details/lilly-reports-fourth-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-provides https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/glp-1-receptor-agonist-market-112827 https://news.gallup.com/poll/712157/glp-usage-reaches-new-high.aspx https://pi.lilly.com/us/zepbound-uspi.pdf https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/jan.13818 https://www.jmcp.org/doi/10.18553/jmcp.2026.32.3.281

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's product development and testing activities, the anticipated design, functionality and performance of the Company's transdermal patch, expectations regarding market opportunity and industry trends, the Company's ability to commercialize products through its existing infrastructure, and the Company's competitive position in the market.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to complete its testing program and achieve anticipated results, the continued development and commercialization of its products, and general market and industry conditions. Actual results may differ materially. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the results of the Company's testing program, regulatory requirements and approvals, the ability to develop and commercialize products, competition, changes in market conditions, reliance on third-party manufacturing and infrastructure, and supply chain disruption. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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