Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) ("Altrova Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated September 8, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of C$669,840. Gross proceeds were raised through the issuance of 13,396,800 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one warrant. Each whole warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.06 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to certain eligible finders (each, a "Finder") cash commissions of C$21,958.30 and issued 439,166 Finder's warrants, in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Each Finder's warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Unit at an exercise price of $0.05 per Unit for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering. PowerOne Capital Markets Limited acted as finder in connection with a portion of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to implement and commercialize the Company's exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Reliability Funding LLC, including product procurement and initial inventory, customer onboarding, training, marketing and sales activities, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

"With this financing closed, we can move on executing our exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Reliability," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Altrova Health. "The proceeds will put inventory, onboarding and sales support in place so we can start working toward commercial traction in the U.S. market. We thank our shareholders and investors for their support."

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment and wellness. The Company's strategy is focused on assembling products, technologies and strategic capabilities designed to address evolving market needs and support long-term growth.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to the use of proceeds of the proposed private placement Offering.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risk general economic, market, and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

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