Veeva Systems: IQVIA Selects Veeva Clinical Operations Applications

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced an expansion of their partnership with the selection of Veeva CTMS, eTMF, Study Startup, and Site Connect as enterprise standard applications that will be used across IQVIA clinical development studies. This extends the previously announced EDC partnership.

Together, IQVIA and Veeva bring best-in-class capabilities to clinical research to help customers increase trial speed and efficiency, strengthen site centricity, and make better-informed decisions, ultimately helping get life-changing treatments to patients faster. All Veeva clinical solutions are also available through IQVIA for sponsors who wish to enable a full Veeva technology stack.

"By bringing our companies' strengths together, we're giving clinical teams a more connected way to work, built on frictionless integration of our respective technologies," said Richard Staub, president of Research and Development Solutions at IQVIA. "Just as importantly, customers retain the flexibility to choose the EDC, RTSM, and eCOA technologies and solutions that best meet their needs, including IQVIA's innovative capabilities."

"This is an exciting expansion of the partnership IQVIA and Veeva announced last year and the work we have done together since," said Veeva founder and CEO Peter Gassner. "We are committed to supporting seamless product and services integration for the benefit of our customers and improving access to innovations for patients."

Join us at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit on October 20-21 in Boston to learn more.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA's portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 94,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products, services, and the expected benefits from use of our products and services, and forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's partnership with IQVIA and the expected benefits of the partnership. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:









Kerri Joseph

Gunnar Hansen IQVIA Investor Relations

Veeva Investor Relations 919-541-3558

267-460-5839 [email protected]

[email protected]





Alissa Maupin

Maria Scurry IQVIA Media Relations

Veeva Media Relations 919-923-6785

781-366-7617 [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems