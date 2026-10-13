New deployment capability brings together Railengine data infrastructure, AI agent deployment and production observability, while laying the groundwork for future agent sharing and developer monetization opportunities

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") today announced the launch of Conductr Agent Runtime, a new deployment capability within its Conductr platform designed to simplify how artificial intelligence (AI) agents are connected to data, deployed and managed in production.

The launch represents an important advancement in Railtown's technology strategy, bringing together its existing Railengine data infrastructure and Conductr observability capabilities with a new agent deployment environment. This integration provides developers and organizations with a more streamlined approach to moving AI agents from development into real-world production environments.

As AI agents become increasingly sophisticated, the infrastructure required to deploy and operate them remains fragmented. Developers frequently need to integrate multiple independent services for data connectivity, hosting, deployment and monitoring, creating additional complexity, cost and operational challenges.

Conductr Agent Runtime addresses these challenges by bringing together four essential capabilities-Build, Feed, Deploy and Observe-within a unified platform, allowing developers to focus on creating intelligent applications rather than managing the underlying infrastructure.

One Platform for the AI Agent Lifecycle

Conductr Agent Runtime brings together four core capabilities designed to support developers throughout the AI agent lifecycle:

Build: Develop AI agents using Railtown's open-source Railtracks Agent Development Kit (ADK) or other supported development frameworks, providing flexibility in how agents are created.

Feed: Connect agents to relevant data and contextual information through Railengine, Railtown's data ingestion and retrieval infrastructure, with support for integration with external data sources.

Deploy: Deploy and operate AI agents using Conductr's new Agent Runtime infrastructure, reducing the need for developers to independently configure and manage complex hosting environments.

Observe: Monitor agent execution, analyze performance and investigate failures through Conductr's integrated observability capabilities, providing developers and organizations with visibility into agents operating in production.

By integrating these capabilities, Conductr provides a more cohesive environment for developing and operating AI-powered applications, reducing the complexity traditionally associated with bringing AI agents into production.

"Building an AI agent is becoming easier every day. The real challenge is everything that comes after: connecting it to the right data, deploying it reliably, and understanding how it performs in production. With Conductr Agent Runtime, we're bringing all of that together in one place, so developers can spend less time managing infrastructure and more time building great agents," said Marwan Haddad, CTO and Co-Founder of Railtown AI.

Built for Developers, Designed for Production

Conductr Agent Runtime is designed to support an open ecosystem of AI development frameworks, allowing developers to continue working with their preferred tools while benefiting from a common deployment and operational environment.

The new capability builds on Railtown's existing investments in AI agent development, contextual data infrastructure and production observability, bringing these technologies together to create a more integrated developer experience.

Rather than requiring developers to independently assemble and maintain multiple services, Conductr provides a unified environment where data connectivity, agent deployment and operational monitoring work together.

This approach is intended to accelerate the transition from agent development to production while providing organizations with greater visibility into the performance and reliability of their AI-powered applications.

The introduction of Agent Runtime also creates additional commercial opportunities for Railtown by expanding the capabilities available within Conductr and supporting ongoing platform usage as developers and enterprises deploy and operate their AI agents.

Coming Soon: Agent Sharing and Developer Revenue Opportunities

Building on the launch of Conductr Agent Runtime, Railtown is developing an agent-sharing capability designed to allow developers to make their AI agents available to other users and organizations within the Conductr ecosystem.

The planned offering will introduce a revenue-sharing model, providing developers with an opportunity to monetize the agents they create while enabling businesses to discover and deploy existing AI solutions rather than developing every application from the ground up.

Railtown believes this initiative has the potential to establish a new commercial ecosystem around AI agent development, distribution and deployment.

Under the proposed model, developers would be able to create specialized AI agents, make them available through Conductr and potentially generate revenue as other customers adopt and utilize their solutions.

For organizations, the planned capability could provide access to a growing collection of ready-to-deploy AI agents designed to address specific business needs, reducing development time and accelerating AI adoption.

For Railtown, the initiative represents an opportunity to expand Conductr's business model beyond development and deployment infrastructure toward a broader platform supporting agent distribution, usage and commercialization.

"We believe the next major opportunity in AI will not only be in building and deploying intelligent agents, but in creating an economy around them. There are incredibly talented developers building innovative AI agents, but very few have the infrastructure or distribution channels to commercialize their work. Our vision is to change that. By introducing agent sharing and a revenue-sharing model within Conductr, we intend to give developers the opportunity to turn their innovations into revenue-generating products, while giving businesses access to a growing ecosystem of ready-to-deploy AI solutions. We see this as an exciting opportunity to create value for developers, customers and Railtown as the agentic AI market continues to evolve," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI.

The Company believes that enabling developers to participate financially in the adoption of their AI agents could encourage greater innovation and participation within the Conductr ecosystem, while creating additional opportunities for platform growth and recurring revenue.

Additional details regarding the planned agent-sharing offering, including its availability, commercial structure and revenue-sharing terms, will be announced as development progresses.

Advancing Railtown's AI Platform Strategy

The launch of Conductr Agent Runtime represents another milestone in Railtown's strategy to simplify the development, deployment and operation of AI-powered applications.

By combining Railtracks' agent development capabilities, Railengine's contextual data infrastructure and Conductr's deployment and observability technologies, Railtown is building an integrated environment designed to support the evolving needs of AI developers and enterprise customers.

The new deployment capability also strengthens Conductr's role as the operational foundation for AI agents, providing infrastructure that can support applications throughout their production lifecycle.

Looking ahead, Railtown intends to build on this foundation by introducing additional capabilities that allow developers not only to build and operate AI agents, but also to share and potentially commercialize their innovations.

Through this strategy, the Company aims to position Conductr as a platform connecting AI developers, businesses and infrastructure providers, while creating opportunities for recurring platform revenue and participation in the emerging AI agent economy.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a technology company developing AI-powered platforms and solutions designed to simplify the development, deployment and operation of intelligent applications.

Through its Conductr platform, Railtracks Agent Development Kit and Railengine data infrastructure, Railtown provides developers and organizations with tools to build, connect, deploy and monitor AI agents and applications.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

www.railtracks.org

www.railengine.ai

www.conductr.ai

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/railtown-ai/

SUBSCRIBE FOR INVESTOR NEWS

Click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318675