Visuable is now listed as a Shopify Select Partner in the Shopify Partner Directory, marking more than eight years as an active Shopify partner.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Visuable, an award-winning London-based digital agency specializing in Squarespace website design, has been named a Shopify Select Partner and is now listed in Shopify's official Partner Directory.

Image caption: Visuable announces its new Shopify Select Partner status.

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The company has been an active Shopify partner since June 2018. Shopify partners are tiered based on factors including their history of experience and proven success on the platform.

Visuable works with eCommerce brands on Shopify website design and related services. Its current Shopify Partner Directory profile lists:

Shopify store builds and redesigns

eCommerce SEO

Product and collection setup

Theme customization

Website audit and optimization strategy

Visuable crafts high-converting, visually compelling eCommerce experiences engineered for both human shoppers and modern search engines. By pairing high-end aesthetic design with technical SEO, AI-driven search optimization, and seamless conversion rate optimization, the agency builds bespoke Shopify and Squarespace stores designed to scale organic traffic and maximize lifetime customer value.

"Having our Shopify experience recognized through Select Partner status is a proud moment for our team, but it also feels like another step towards something bigger: helping more brands build digital experiences that are distinctive today and ready for where they want to go next," said Lidia Drzewiecka, Founder and Creative Director at Visuable.

View Visuable's Shopify Partner Profile at: https://www.shopify.com/partners/directory/partner/visuable-ltd.

See Visuable's eCommerce Website Design Services on: https://visuable.co/service/e-commerce-website-design-services.

About Visuable:

Visuable is an award-winning web design and SEO agency specializing in custom Squarespace and Shopify websites for ambitious brands worldwide. Founded in 2015, the London-based agency has helped more than 2,000 businesses across 50+ locations create high-converting digital experiences that combine strategic design, compelling brand storytelling, and search visibility. Through its integrated approach to branding, web design, copywriting, and SEO, Visuable helps businesses worldwide build strong online presences and drive meaningful long-term growth.

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