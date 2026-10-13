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BU

WKN: A1JGQU | ISIN: SE0003849223 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FB
Tradegate
13.10.26 | 08:00
5,940 Euro
+0,34 % +0,020
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BULTEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BULTEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8105,89017:04
5,8305,87017:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2026 16:10 Uhr
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Bulten AB: Bulten's CFO to leave the company

Bulten AB (publ) announces that Anna Åkerblad has today resigned from her position as CFO. Anna has served as CFO of the Bulten Group since 2021 and will remain in her role until the end of October, including the presentation of the company's Q3 report. Thereafter, Anna will remain available to the company during her notice period to ensure a structured and smooth handover. The process of recruiting a permanent successor will commence immediately.

"During her years with the company, Anna has been a highly valued member of our Group Management Team and has worked incredibly hard on the strategic transformation of the Group. I would like to thank Anna for her important contributions to Bulten and wish her every success in the future," says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO of Bulten.

"My time at Bulten has been a fantastic journey, culminating in the comprehensive structural transaction that was recently completed. I am proud of what we in the Group Management Team have achieved together with all our talented and highly competent colleagues. The company is now entering a new strategic phase, and I feel that the timing is right for me to move on to new challenges", says Anna Åkerblad, outgoing CFO.

For further information, please contact:
Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group
Phone: +46 (0) 31 734 59 00
E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten
Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Bulten is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-13 16:09 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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