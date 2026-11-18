Bulten AB today announces that Mathias Holst has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mathias has served as interim CFO since 22 October and will now continue in the CFO role. He remains a member of Group Management.



Mathias has extensive experience in finance and corporate governance, including from EY and previous roles as CFO and COO at Lynk & Co, part of the listed Geely Automobile Group. Through his roles at Bulten, he has also developed a strong understanding of the company's operations and strategic priorities.



"During his time as interim CFO, Mathias has demonstrated that he is the right person for the role. He combines a strong financial background with strategic capabilities, broad business understanding and deep knowledge of Bulten. Mathias has also been a driving force in our transformation, and I am very pleased that he will continue as CFO as we take Bulten forward," says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO of Bulten.



As a consequence of the appointment, Mathias will leave his role as Chief Strategy Officer. Bulten will initiate a process to find his successor.

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 31 734 59 00

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

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