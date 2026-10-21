Bulten AB: A stronger business, ready for its next chapter

Third quarter - Remaining operations

Net sales amounted to SEK 831 (590) million, an increase of 40.7% on the same period the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 67 (12) million, equating to an operating margin of 8.1% (2.0).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 31 (3) million.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 70 (163) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 1.07 (-0,18).

Earnings after tax from discontinued operations amounted to SEK -158 (-25) million and includes group impairment of SEK -121 million.

"The remaining operations delivered an operating margin of 8.1 percent during the third quarter. In the first nine months of the year, EBIT increased by approximately 50 percent on largely unchanged net sales, demonstrating the stronger earnings profile we have built. The divestments completed after the quarter clarify our strategic direction and make it possible to concentrate resources on an integrated platform for precision manufacturing and full-service solutions within C-parts. Our focus is now on sustaining this improved performance, accelerating profitable growth, and strengthening cash flow.", says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO.

A live presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held today, at 15:30 PM CEST, during which President and CEO Axel Berntsson and CFO Anna Åkerblad will comment on the results. The presentation will be held in English and will include a Q&A session.

Information for participants:

If you wish to participate in the webcast and submit written questions, please use the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/bulten/q3-2026/

If you wish to participate in the conference call and submit oral questions, please dial: +46 850 520 0217 and use the PIN code 892 1598 5732#.

The report will also be available on Bulten's website: Report and presentations - Bulten

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 31 734 59 00

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Bulten is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-21 13:30 CEST.