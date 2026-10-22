Bulten AB: Bulten AB (publ) appoints Mathias Holst as interim CFO

Bulten AB today announces that Mathias Holst, currently Chief Strategy Officer and a member of Group Management, has been appointed interim CFO of the company. Mathias assumes the role today, 22 October, and will remain in the position until a permanent CFO has been appointed.

As previously communicated, the current CFO, Anna Åkerblad, has decided to leave the company. The recruitment process to appoint a permanent CFO is ongoing.

Mathias has extensive experience in finance and corporate governance, including at EY and in roles as CFO and COO at Lynk & Co, part of the listed Geely Automobile Group. Through his current role as Chief Strategy Officer and his membership of Group Management, he also has a good understanding of Bulten's operations and strategic priorities.

"Mathias has a strong financial background and a very good understanding of both operational and strategic matters. Combined with his knowledge of Bulten, this makes him well suited to lead the finance function during the transition period. Mathias has been a driving force in our transformation, is a valued leader and has strong strategic capabilities. These are also contributing factors in our decision to entrust him with the role of interim CFO," says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO of Bulten.

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 31 734 59 00

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.