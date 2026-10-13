

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) and Divergent Technologies signed a teaming agreement to increase production and improve capabilities for affordable mass-produced munitions.



The companies will initially use Divergent's additive manufacturing technology to support production of L3Harris' Red Wolf and Green Wolf munitions, which provide long-range precision strikes and non-kinetic capabilities.



On the NYSE in the after hours, the shares for L3Harris Technologies were trading 0.06 percent up at $234.72, after closing Tuesday's trading 1.54 percent down.



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