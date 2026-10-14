Showcasing Initiatives to Contribute to Addressing Climate Change

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will participate in COP31, the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Antalya, Turkey from November 9 through November 20, following its selection by Ministry of Environment, Japan. Under the theme of "Supporting Decarbonization and the Energy Transition through Satellite GHG Data," Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit at the Japan Pavilion. The company is also to participate as a speaker in the seminars "Blue Carbon and Ocean-based Solutions for Climate Action" and "Japan Accelerator Network: Decarbonization and Circular Economy in the Built Environment," both at the Japan Pavilion.

Mitsubishi Electric places sustainability at the cornerstone of its management and is accelerating "Trade-On" (mutual benefits) initiatives that balance addressing social challenges and growing its business. Mitsubishi Electric's comprehensive and strategic sustainability initiatives extend beyond existing businesses and organizations to advance technological innovation under the corporate materialities "Realize a sustainable global environment" and "Promote innovation for sustainability."

At the on-site showcase, Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit an initiative to visualize the distribution of greenhouse gases (GHGs) across the globe using satellite data through a joint exhibition with MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Satellite Data Services Co., Ltd., both of which are partners of Mitsubishi Electric in this business.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012011390/en/

Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Defense Space Solution Division

Defense Space Systems Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

eosolution@nw.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

GIST Project Team

Sustainability Business Development Division

Sustainability Innovation Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

info.gist@rh.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/