Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), has launched CTPark Castel San Giovanni, its first branded logistics park in Italy, with a total planned size of nearly 200,000 sqm, following the completion of a 52,000 sqm build-to-suit facility for a leading international logistics operator.

This marks the launch of the first CTP branded park in Italy following its entry into the country last year through the €241 million acquisition of VLD S.r.l. ("VLD"), a development company holding a significant landbank in prime locations. CTPark Castel San Giovanni forms part of CTP's €1 billion investment plan for Italy, which is being rolled out over the next five years.

Located in the province of Piacenza, south-east of Milan, the park sits within one of the most established logistics hubs in Northern Italy, in a strategic position close to main motorway routes and the markets of Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna and Liguria.

CTPark Castel San Giovanni is being developed to the Grade A standards that have made CTP's full-service business parks a destination of choice for occupiers across Europe. The park offers modern, energy-efficient logistics space designed to support evolving supply chain requirements while meeting high sustainability standards.

In addition to the newly completed 52,000 sqm facility, CTP is also developing a 113,000 sqm build-to-suit building at the park for a client operating in the luxury sector, underlining the site's growing importance as a logistics destination and the strength of occupier demand in the location.

The project reflects CTP's developer-landlord model, under which facilities are designed around clients' operational requirements and then retained and managed by CTP over the long term. This approach supports lasting customer relationships while helping occupiers grow and adapt their supply chains over time.

Agostino Emanuele, Managing Director of CTP Italy, said: "The launch of CTPark Castel San Giovanni is an important milestone for CTP in Italy. It shows we are achieving what we set out to when we entered the country almost a year ago with the goal of developing and operating high-quality logistics assets tailored to the needs of our clients. CTPark Castel San Giovanni is an excellent example of our approach to delivering new buildings for clients based on strong partnerships, property quality and a long-term vision."

Other new projects in CTP's northern Italian pipeline include CTPark Alessandria, CTPark Novara Sant'Agabio, and CTPark Padova Vescovana. Together with the recent opening of a new office in Rome and plans to expand into Central and Southern Italy, these developments reflect CTP's long-term commitment to building a nationwide logistics platform in one of Europe's most important industrial and logistics markets.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as of 30 June 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating 65% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable). For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013612592/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk