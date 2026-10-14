Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
35 Millionen C$ Einsatz gegenüber 13 Millionen C$ erwartetem Gewinn für 2027
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GA

WKN: A407X6 | ISIN: CH1335392721 | Ticker-Symbol: PY3
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 08:00
180,20 Euro
+0,03 % +0,05
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweiz 20
1-Jahres-Chart
GALDERMA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALDERMA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
178,45181,3008:09
179,45180,3008:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GALDERMA GROUP
GALDERMA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GALDERMA GROUP AG180,20+0,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.