DJ EUHA 2026: Sonova showcases innovation leadership with AI advances beyond hearing aids

Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Product Launch EUHA 2026: Sonova showcases innovation leadership with AI advances beyond hearing aids 2026-10-14 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Group Media & Investor Release Stäfa (Switzerland), 14 October 2026 - Sonova Holding AG (SWX: SOON), the global leader in innovative hearing care solutions, is launching a series of advances across its portfolio. The new Roger On Sphere remote microphone takes proprietary real-time AI beyond hearing aids, while Advanced Bionics' new Integro sound processors bring Phonak-powered hearing performance and connectivity to cochlear implant recipients. The new solutions broaden the reach of Sonova's technology across hearing care. Together with the recently launched Phonak EON - Sonova's third generation of proprietary real-time AI hearing technology - these innovations demonstrate how the Group translates a shared technology foundation into meaningful advances across hearing aids, wireless communication solutions and cochlear implants. All innovations will be showcased at the upcoming 70th International Congress of Hearing Aid Acousticians (EUHA) in Hannover. "Innovation is a core pillar of our strategy and starts with the needs of users," said Anders Rosengren, Chief R&D Officer at Sonova. "People want to understand speech clearly in challenging situations, but they also want hearing solutions that fit naturally into their lives. We design the complete system around those needs, balancing performance, size, power, connectivity and ease of use. EON, Roger On Sphere and Integro show how this approach can bring our latest technology to more products, more diverse listening situations and support wider adoption." New Roger On Sphere remote microphone extends real-time AI to more user groups Roger On Sphere is the world's first remote microphone to use AI to separate speech from noise in real time. Combining proven Roger technology with Phonak's comprehensive AI capabilities, including its dedicated AI chip, it delivers outstanding hearing performance in noise and over distance^1 by transmitting clearer speech directly from the speaker to the user's hearing devices. With Roger On Sphere, now virtually all Phonak and Advanced Bionics consumers can benefit from real-time AI technology without external receiver hardware. Advanced Bionics launches new Integro CI sound processors with first-of-its-kind sound localization Integro CI, Advanced Bionics' new generation of cochlear implant sound processors, combines cochlear implant expertise with Phonak-powered AI hearing performance and connectivity into a fully integrated hearing system across both ears to improve hearing in real-world environments. It includes the new sound processors Naída CI Integro for adults, Sky CI Integro for children and the fitting software Target CI 1.6. Its SoundFinder technology is designed to address an unmet need for cochlear implant users: hearing a sound does not necessarily mean knowing where it is coming from. The first and only technology of its kind, SoundFinder preserves directional cues across two devices to help compatible bimodal and bilateral users identify where sounds originate. It is designed to improve spatial awareness and safety, and support conversations in complex listening environments.^2-5 AI-powered SmartSpeech Technology automatically adapts processing to changing listening environments, while expanded universal Bluetooth connectivity supports pairing with up to eight devices. RogerDirect enables direct connection to compatible Roger wireless microphones, including the new Roger On Sphere, without additional hardware, and unlocks exclusive advanced functions. Roger On Sphere will be available from mid-November 2026. Integro has received TÜV approval and is being introduced in key European markets; further market launches are subject to local regulatory approvals. Innovation at Sonova Sonova's innovation model is built on end-to-end ownership of its technology stack. By bringing together expertise in audiology, AI, chip design, software and hardware as one integrated system, Sonova can build on a shared technology foundation and extend innovation across hearing aids, cochlear implants and wireless communication solutions. The Group "innovates for adoption" by developing solutions that address meaningful hearing needs while advancing the factors that encourage people to seek, use and stay engaged with hearing care - from speech understanding and personalized performance to design, intuitive use and seamless connectivity. Roger On Sphere and Integro extend Sonova's latest technology into new listening situations and across different hearing solutions. Sonova's approach to innovation was again recognized externally when the company was named Switzerland's most innovative large company in the "Switzerland's Top Innovative Companies 2027" ranking by BILANZ and PME in collaboration with Statista. The assessment covered innovation across products, processes and culture and highlighted Sonova's real-time AI hearing technology and the Phonak EON portfolio. For more details on Phonak's Roger On Sphere and Advanced Bionics' Integro, please refer to the respective media releases available at: www.sonova.com/news/ Sonova will host a media briefing at the EUHA congress on October 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CEST. Investors and analysts will have the opportunity to learn more during a presentation on the same day; slides will be available starting at 1:15 p.m. CEST at www.sonova.com/en/presentations Trademark notice The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Sonova AG is under license. References ^1 Roh M, Gigandet X, & Sans M (2026). Expand your world, with Roger On Sphere. Phonak Insight. ^2 Bergen G, Stevens MR, Burns ER. Falls and fall injuries among adults aged =65 years - United States, 2014. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2016;65(37):993-998. ^3 Avci NB, Betual CC. Does hearing impairment impact spatial orientation, navigation, and rotational abilities? Ann Otol Rhinol Laryngol. 2024;133. ^4 Kolasa S, Magnussen LH, Nilsen RM, Wilhelmsen KT, Goplen FK, Nordahl SHG, et al. Walking and balance in older adults with age-related hearing loss: a cross-sectional study of cases and matched controls. Gait Posture. 2024;112:264-270. ^5 Ernst A, Anton K, Brendel M, Battmer RD. Benefit of directional microphones for unilateral, bilateral, and bimodal cochlear implant users. Cochlear Implants Int. 2019;20(3):147-157. - End - Contacts: Investor Relations Peter Dickson +41 58 928 28 20 Thomas Bernhardsgrütter +41 58 928 33 44 ir@sonova.com Media Relations Willy-Andreas Heckmann +41 58 928 28 13 mediarelations@sonova.com

About Sonova Sonova is the global leader in innovative hearing care solutions, combining technology leadership, audiological expertise and a strong local presence to serve a growing number of people with hearing loss in more than 100 countries. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. As a vertically integrated company across its Wholesale, Retail, and Cochlear Implants businesses, Sonova operates through the brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands.

In the 2025/26 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 546 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

Sonova has a long-standing commitment to innovation and was ranked no. 12 among the most innovative companies in Europe in 2025 by Fortune magazine, selected from 300 companies across 21 countries and 16 industries. For more information please visit www.sonova.com.

Disclaimer This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee of future performance. These statements are made based on management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

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