

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QCOM) stated that the company is gratified that the jury found Arm breached its Architectural License Agreement with Qualcomm, failed to honor its commitments, and intentionally acted to disrupt Qualcomm's businesses. Together with prior court victory, this outcome further exposes Arm's broader intentions to harm Qualcomm and its ecosystem, Qualcomm said.



'We are pleased with the jury's decision today finding for Arm on four claims and awarding only one dollar in damages on each of Qualcomm's other two claims,' Arm stated.



At last close on NasdaqGS, Qualcomm shares were trading at $176.86.



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