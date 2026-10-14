Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CM

WKN: A0DNRS | ISIN: BE0003816338 | Ticker-Symbol: OCW
Stuttgart
14.10.26 | 09:31
18,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
CMB.TECH NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMB.TECH NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,58018,98009:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CMB.TECH
CMB.TECH NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CMB.TECH NV18,7400,00 %
GOLD BY GOLD SA4,7100,00 %
LUXBRIGHT AB0,005-31,58 %
PROLOGUE SA0,255+0,79 %
WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED0,050-5,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.