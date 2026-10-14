Das Instrument LUR SE0015192075 LUXBRIGHT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2026The instrument LUR SE0015192075 LUXBRIGHT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2026Das Instrument WC7 CA9323971023 WALLBRIDGE MINING CO. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2026The instrument WC7 CA9323971023 WALLBRIDGE MINING CO. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2026Das Instrument OCW BE0003816338 CMB.TECH NV NAM. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2026The instrument OCW BE0003816338 CMB.TECH NV NAM. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2026Das Instrument 69P FR0010380626 PROLOGUE S.A.INH.B EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2026The instrument 69P FR0010380626 PROLOGUE S.A.INH.B EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2026Das Instrument 2GG FR0011208693 GOLD BY GOLD EO -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2026The instrument 2GG FR0011208693 GOLD BY GOLD EO -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2026