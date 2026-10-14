Integrum AB: New clinical study shows high implant survival with the OPRA Implant System in war-injured veterans in Ukraine

Mölndal, Sweden, October 14, 2026 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that a clinical study of the company's OPRA® Implant System in Ukrainian war veterans has been published in the scientific journal International Orthopaedics. The study, conducted by Ukrainian surgeons and researchers, includes 49 veterans with amputations resulting from combat injuries and shows an implant survival rate of 97.9% one year after the second surgical stage (S2). The results are consistent with previously reported comparable clinical data and strengthen the scientific evidence for treatment with the OPRA Implant System in patients who have undergone amputation.

The study included 49 veterans from Ukraine who were treated with OPRA during 2023 and 2024, primarily following transfemoral or transhumeral amputation. Patients underwent surgery a median of seven months after amputation, which is considerably earlier than is common in civilian healthcare. In total, 45 patients with 47 implants completed both surgical stages. Twelve months after S2, 46 of 47 implants remained in place, corresponding to an implant survival rate of 97.9%. At a median follow-up of 18.7 months, implant survival was 93.2%, and no mechanical complications were reported. Infections occurred in 18% of patients during the first year after S2. The results are in line with data previously reported from clinical studies, despite the challenges associated with combat injuries.

"Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we have been deeply committed to sharing our expertise and making our implants available in the country, because we know they can make a significant difference for war veterans in particular. The circumstances have put Ukrainian surgeons well on the way to becoming world leaders in advanced prosthetic surgery, and it is extremely gratifying that they are also following the outcomes closely and sharing their findings in scientific journals. Treating war veterans often involves special and demanding conditions, both in terms of the injuries themselves and at the time of surgery. That the OPRA Implant System performs this well despite these challenges is a testament to the strength of both Ukrainian healthcare and our product. We hope the results will further strengthen our continued work in the country," says Rickard Brånemark, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Integrum.

The study contributes data from a patient group with complex injuries and from the largest number of published transhumeral treatments to date. The publication comes at a time when osseointegration is taking on an increasingly prominent role in Ukrainian healthcare. Integrum has been active in Ukraine since 2023, where the company has established Centers of Excellence in Kyiv and Cherkasy and has led the clinical training of surgeons in osseointegration. During this period, OPRA has been used in more than 100 treatments. In September 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to introduce a state-funded pilot programme for bone-anchored prostheses, with an initial cohort of 25 patients in 2026.

Read the article

Bondarenko S, et al. Surgical complications and implant survival of the Osseointegrated Prostheses for the Rehabilitation of Amputees system in patients with combat-related limb loss: a retrospective cohort study. Int Orthopaedics. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00264-026-07054-0

For more information, please contact:

Martin Hillsten, CEO

Tel: +46 70-531 38 11

Email: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

Certified Adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser.

About integrum

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Hillsten, CEO

Tel: +46 733 55 28 32

Email: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

Certified Adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

+46 8-588 685 70

certifiedadviser@dnbcarnegie.se

About Us

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore eliminating the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.