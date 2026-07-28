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WKN: A2DSA6 | ISIN: SE0009807266 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y1
Frankfurt
28.07.26 | 08:02
0,727 Euro
+3,86 % +0,027
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEGRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Integrum AB: Integrum receives additional custom duty refund of approximately SEK 3.3 million

Mölndal, Sweden, July 28, 2026 -Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that the company has received a second refund of approximately SEK 3.3 million from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The refund relates to customs duties previously paid in connection with trade tariffs imposed by the U.S., but which, following an administrative review, were determined not to be applicable to parts of Integrum's imports.

The refund is the result of a determined effort in which Integrum has analyzed historical customs payments, compiled the necessary documentation, and pursued the matter with the relevant authorities.

The amount has been received in cash and has a positive effect on the company's cash and cash equivalents.

For more information, please contact:
Martin Hillsten, CEO
Tel: +46 733 55 28 32
Email: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

Certified Adviser
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
+46 8-588 685 70
certifiedadviser@dnbcarnegie.se

About Us
Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore eliminating the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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