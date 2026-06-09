Integrum AB: Integrum intends to incorporate all operations within bionics under the name Afyri

Mölndal, Sweden, June 9, 2026 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that it intends to consolidate all operations within bionics, including e-OPRA, are to be consolidated into a new wholly-owned subsidiary under the proposed name Afyri (afyri.com). The decision to initiate the incorporation was made following a structured market analysis indicating that Integrum's technology platform has the potential to play a significant role in the global advancement of intelligent bionics. Establishing Afyri is intended to enable broader adoption of the technology while opening up new opportunities for financing and partnerships. The transfer of the business and associated assets to Afyri is conditional upon relevant regulatory approvals.

When Integrum announced its strategic shift in February 2025, the board of directors began reviewing strategic options for the company's long-term R&D projects, including divestments of all or part of the portfolio. The R&D organization has since been substantially scaled back, and as a final step, the operations and IP behind bionics, primarily the development of the thought-controlled prosthesis e-OPRA, are now being incorporated.

Bionics is an interdisciplinary field where biology, medicine and engineering converge to create technologies that mimic and enhance the body's own functions. Over the past year, Integrum has systematically evaluated how the field is evolving, both scientifically and commercially. Software and hardware development are both advancing rapidly, and the number of companies entering the field has grown significantly. Since Integrum's technology is world-leading in terms of the interface between software (signal transmission) and hardware (implants), the technology platform is valuable to both other software developers and other implant companies.

The new subsidiary, under the proposed name Afyri (afyri.com) intends to focus on developing the next generation of AI-driven control platforms for intelligent bionics. Building on Integrum's clinically tested e-OPRA technology, the company is developing the neural intelligence layer that enables intuitive control, continuous learning, and future sensory feedback between humans and bionic systems. Through a platform strategy, Afyri is creating an ecosystem where prosthetics developers, research organizations, and technology partners can integrate and develop the next generation of intelligent bionic solutions on a shared, clinically tested foundation.

Integrum AB intends to initially hold 100 percent of Afyri, but the incorporation opens the door to external investors and partners focused on advancing bionics. The incorporation of the business into Afyri requires that ISP decides to take no action on the transaction or approves the transaction in accordance with the Foreign Direct Investments Act (2023:560).

"For decades, Integrum has built world-leading technology for the physical interface between humans and prosthetics. With Afyri, we are taking the next step, focusing on the intelligence layer with an AI-driven control platform that can make bionic systems more intuitive, adaptive, and natural to use. Our ambition is to build the neural intelligence layer that can integrate with both current and future bionic systems and in partnership with others make advanced bionics more natural, intuitive, and accessible to people around the world," says Rickard Brånemark, CEO of Afyri.

The board of Afyri is proposed to consist of Fredrik Rundqvist (chairman), Rickard Brånemark (board member) and Kristofer Westergren (deputy board member). Rickard Brånemark is intended to be appointed as chief executive officer (CEO). The operational team will also include Michael Schön, formerly Technical Director at Volvo Cars Tech Fund and with 15 years of experience at the European Space Agency (ESA). He also brings prior experience from medical technology development projects and will contribute expertise in AI, advanced control systems, safety-critical software, product development, and strategic innovation.

"Since 2025, Integrum has been entirely focused on accelerating the commercialization of the company's bone-anchored implants, but our analyses clearly show that there remains significant potential value in the technology underlying e-OPRA. The establishment of Afyri is a pivotal step in unlocking that potential. It follows due diligence on our assets in the field and reflects the opportunity to position Afyri as a platform solution in intelligent bionics. By opening up to external investors and strategic partners, we create better conditions to accelerate development while allowing Integrum's shareholders to continue participating in the long-term value creation," comments Martin Hillsten, CEO of Integrum.

Integrum's bionics development is already in use today in advanced research projects in the United States. For example, e-OPRA, is used in the world's first clinical program combining osseointegration, targeted muscle reinnervation and advanced signal decoding through implanted sensors. The program is led by the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and is backed by a five-year clinical research grant of USD 8.7 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Through these research and development efforts, Integrum has established a unique position at the intersection of neural interfaces, osseointegration, and intelligent bionics.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Hillsten, CEO

Tel: +46 733 55 28 32

Email: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

Certified Adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

+46 8-588 685 70

certifiedadviser@dnbcarnegie.se

About Us

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore eliminating the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.