Le 13 octobre/October 2026The common shares of ProAm Explorations Corporations have been approved for listing on the CSE.Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the listing date.ProAm Explorations Corp. is a mineral exploration company developing precious and base metal assets in North America. The Company currently holds two historical mineral exploration projects in its portfolio: the Jet Copper Property, located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Samuel Lake Project, located in Utah, prospective for gallium and germanium. The Company has recently entered into an option agreement to acquire a third mineral exploration property in New Brunswick, Canada called the Golden Ridge Gold Project. Golden Ridge has been the subject of substantial historical exploration, including a 2013 resource estimate, and the Company intends to re-activate exploration on this asset, allocating up to 50% of planned expenditures to Golden Ridge during calendar year 2026.__________________________Les actions ordinaires de ProAm Explorations Corporations ont été approuvées pour être cotées à la CSE.Les documents relatifs à la cotation et à la divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de la cotation.ProAm Explorations Corp. est une société d'exploration minière développant des actifs de métaux précieux et de métaux de base en Amérique du Nord. La société détient actuellement deux projets historiques d'exploration minière dans son portefeuille: la propriété Jet Copper, située dans le comté d'Elko, au Nevada; et le projet Samuel Lake, situé dans l'Utah, prospectif pour le gallium et le germanium. La société a récemment conclu un accord d'option pour acquérir un troisième projet d'exploration minière au Nouveau-Brunswick, au Canada, appelé le projet aurifère Golden Ridge. Golden Ridge a fait l'objet d'une exploration historique importante, y compris une estimation des ressources en 2013, et la société prévoit de relancer l'exploration sur cet actif, en allouant jusqu'à 50 % des dépenses prévues à Golden Ridge au cours de l'année civile 2026.Issuer/Émetteur: ProAm Explorations CorporationSecurity Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinairesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): PMXNV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/NonNumber of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 20 613 131Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 5 989 165CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/MinierCUSIP: 74266J 30 0ISIN: CA 74266J 30 0 1Boardlot/Quotité: TBDTrading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDNListing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 19 OCT 2026Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/AFiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/DecemberTransfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PMX. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.