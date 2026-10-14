

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR), a science and technology company, on Wednesday announced a collaboration with NVIDIA Corp.(NVDA)to advance autonomous science and accelerate scientific discovery.



The company said the collaboration will combine its scientific instruments, laboratory software and automation technologies with NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing technologies.



The initiative aims to connect AI models with laboratory instruments and experimental data, helping researchers design better experiments and accelerate discovery.



The companies are exploring technologies including NVIDIA DGX Spark, RAPIDS, BioNeMo, Cosmos and Omniverse to improve scientific instruments and laboratory workflows.



The initial efforts will focus on selected instruments, with potential expansion across a broader portfolio. The collaboration will preserve customer choice in AI models, standards and technology providers.



On Tuesday, Danaher Corp closed trading, 0.74% higher at $222.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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