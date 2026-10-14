Clinical evaluations demonstrated up to 51% faster fitting times for experienced clinicians and 39% improved workflow accuracy for newer clinicians; Aurical IQ also supports the NAL-NL3 Fitting System

Otometrics, the Hearing Balance division of Natus Sensory, today announced Aurical IQ, the next generation of its trusted hearing aid fitting and verification platform. Combining the first and only Guided Workflow for hearing aid fitting and verification, support for the NAL-NL3 Fitting System and a redesigned Otosuite software experience, Aurical IQ is designed to help hearing care professionals work more efficiently and follow best-practice fitting procedures with greater consistency.

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Aurical IQ

Guided Workflow provides structured, step-by-step guidance through the fitting and verification process, designed to make best-practice fitting easier to follow.

A new chapter of innovation for Otometrics

Clinical evaluations demonstrated measurable benefits for clinicians at different levels of experience. Experienced clinicians achieved up to 51% faster fitting times using Guided Workflow compared with Aurical's classic workflow.* For newer clinicians, Guided Workflow improved workflow accuracy by 39%.**

"Aurical IQ represents a new chapter of innovation for Otometrics," said Peter Reimer, CEO, Natus Sensory. "We are building on decades of trusted hearing care expertise with solutions that address the real needs of clinicians today while preparing for what comes next. Aurical IQ is part of a broader wave of innovation across Otometrics, reflecting the renewed momentum in the business and our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation for hearing care professionals."

For Otometrics, Aurical IQ is about bringing meaningful innovation into everyday clinical practice," said Carsten Kind, Business Unit Leader, Otometrics, Natus Sensory. "It is also an important first step in how we want to move the business forward: with focused innovation that is practical, clinically relevant and built around how hearing care professionals work. We are building on a trusted Aurical platform, while creating a stronger foundation for future automation and AI-enabled capabilities.

Bringing NAL-NL3 into the fitting workflow

Aurical IQ also supports the NAL-NL3 Fitting System, the latest generation of the National Acoustic Laboratories' hearing aid prescription system.

NAL-NL3 builds on decades of NAL research and introduces new capabilities designed to support contemporary hearing aid fitting, including the core NAL-NL3 Prescription and Modules addressing specific fitting requirements.

"NAL is pleased to see the NAL-NL3 Fitting System, with the core Prescription and Modules for special use cases, integrated into the latest release from Otometrics," said Brent Edwards, Managing Director, National Acoustic Laboratories. "We are proud to collaborate with fellow innovative technology leaders such as Otometrics to bring impactful technologies to hearing care professionals, enabling improved care and better outcomes for people with hearing difficulties."

Ready for tomorrow

Aurical IQ brings together the trusted fitting and verification capabilities of Aurical with a redesigned software experience and a platform created to support continued innovation.

Alongside Guided Workflow and NAL-NL3, Aurical IQ provides real-ear verification, binaural and wireless REM capabilities, refreshed Aurical hardware and longer probe leads designed to provide greater flexibility in complex fitting situations. Its re-engineered software foundation is designed to evolve as clinical workflows, fitting standards and connectivity develop, creating a foundation for further automation and future AI-powered capabilities.

Aurical IQ will be officially introduced at EUHA 2026 in Hanover, Germany, where hearing care professionals can experience Guided Workflow and the new Aurical IQ platform firsthand at the Otometrics booth, #514.

About Otometrics

Meaningful moments in life begin with a sense a sound, a movement, a connection to the world around us. That belief guides everything we do at Otometrics.

Otometrics is the Hearing Balance division of Natus Sensory, supporting clinicians worldwide with trusted solutions for hearing assessment, hearing aid fitting and verification, tympanometry, balance assessment and digital ear scanning. Our portfolio includes Aurical, Madsen, Otoscan, ICS and Bio-logic, supporting hearing and balance professionals across the patient journey.

Built on decades of hearing and balance expertise, we develop intuitive, reliable solutions grounded in real-world clinical needs helping clinicians work with greater confidence and efficiency today while advancing the future of hearing and balance care.

Natus Sensory is an ARCHIMED company since 2022. Learn more on our website Home Natus Sensory.

About ARCHIMED

With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Animal Environmental Health, Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Diagnostics, Healthcare IT, Life Science Tools Services, and MedTech. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. ARCHIMED manages $15 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation. ARCHIMED Impacting Healthcare

* In an experienced clinician workflow comparison study, users demonstrated up to 51% faster fitting times with Guided Workflow compared with the Classic Workflow.

** In a newer clinician onboarding evaluation study, the Guided Workflow improved workflow accuracy by reducing errors by 39%

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Catherine Conlon

Catherine.conlon@natus.com