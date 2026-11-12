NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED: Natus expands global clinical collaboration with inaugural EMG Advisory Board and International EEG Advisory Board

Natus expands global clinical collaboration with inaugural EMG Advisory Board and International EEG Advisory Board

Leading experts from the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific convene to help shape innovation in neurodiagnostics, artificial intelligence, and clinical workflows.

MIDDLETON, Wis., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natus Medical Incorporated, a global leader in neurodiagnostic solutions, announced the successful completion of its inaugural Global EMG Advisory Board and its first Europe and Asia Pacific EEG Advisory Board meeting, held November 4-6, at the company's offices in Mogliano Veneto, Italy.

The meetings brought together leading neurologists, clinical neurophysiologists, epileptologists, and neuromuscular specialists from across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region to provide strategic perspectives on evolving clinical needs, emerging technologies, and opportunities to advance patient care.

Building on the establishment of its Global electroencephalogram (EEG) Advisory Board in May, Natus continues to expand its engagement with the international clinical community to ensure its innovation strategy, product development priorities, and educational initiatives remain grounded in the needs of healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

"As a global leader in neurodiagnostics, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to help shape the future of neurological care," said Natus CEO Chris Landon. "Bringing together leading clinicians from around the world allows us to look beyond individual technologies and better understand the evolving needs of patients, healthcare providers, and health systems. The expansion of our global advisory boards reflects our commitment to putting clinical expertise at the center of our innovation strategy, strengthening the partnerships that will help advance neurodiagnostics for years to come."

The inaugural Global Electromyography (EMG) Advisory Board marks an important milestone in Natus's commitment to advancing electrodiagnostic medicine, strengthening collaboration with the neuromuscular community. Chaired by Dr. Holly Lorigan, Division Head of Neuromuscular Neurology and Director of the Clinical Neurophysiology/EMG Laboratory at Henry Ford Health, the board brings together recognized experts in EMG, nerve conduction studies, neuromuscular ultrasound, and clinical neurophysiology.

After successfully launching its Americas EEG Advisory Board earlier this year, Natus convened its first EMEA/APAC EEG Advisory Board meeting to incorporate perspectives from additional international clinical leaders. The meeting brought together experts in epilepsy, neurocritical care, neonatal EEG, clinical neurophysiology, and advanced EEG technologies to explore the challenges and opportunities shaping EEG practice across different healthcare systems.

Together, the EMG and EEG Advisory Boards reflect Natus's commitment to working closely with the global clinical community to identify unmet needs, inform future innovation, and advance education and research in neurodiagnostics.

Insights and recommendations from the meetings will help guide Natus's strategic priorities, including product development, clinical evidence generation, workflow improvements, and global medical education programs.

The Global EMG Advisory Board includes:

Jacquie Deeb, MD - Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, United Kingdom

Leena Lauronen, MD - HUS Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, Finland

Holly Lorigan, DO - Henry Ford Health, United States

Kristian Bernhard Nilsen, MD - Oslo University Hospital and University of Oslo, Norway

David Preston, MD - University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University, United States

Hatice Tankisi, MD - Aarhus University Hospital and Aarhus University, Denmark

The EMEA/APAC EEG Advisory Board includes:

Michael Fong, MD - Westmead Hospital and University of Sydney, Australia

Philippe Kahane, MD - Grenoble Alpes University Hospital and Université Grenoble Alpes, France

Kheng-Seang Lim, MD - Universiti Malaya, Malaysia

Brian Litt, MD - University of Pennsylvania, United States

Stefano Meletti, MD - University Hospital of Parma and University of Parma, Italy

Ronit Pressler, MD - Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children and University College London, United Kingdom

Philippe Ryvlin, MD - Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), Switzerland

About Natus

Natus is trusted by healthcare providers around the globe as the solution source to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain and neural pathways. The best-in-class Natus solutions, including service, field support and education, enable clinicians to advance their standard of care, improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

For more information, visit natus.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Schuler

Natus Medical Incorporated

Phone: +1 612 528-1332

Email: lisa.schuler@natus.com

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