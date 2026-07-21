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WKN: 578916 | ISIN: US6390501038 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
21.07.2026 09:24 Uhr
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Natus Medical Incorporated: Natus expands access to autoSCORE AI analysis through BRAIN QUICK Software

Artificial Intelligence model added to new update of Europe's most widely used EEG software platform

MIDDLETON, Wis., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natus Medical Incorporated announced the addition of the autoSCORE analysis tool into the latest update of BRAIN QUICK Software, expanding access to advanced AI-supported EEG interpretation across Europe and international markets.

The autoSCORE AI tool was launched exclusively with Natus NeuroWorks EEG Software in the United States in August 2024. In March, Natus announced the analysis tool had received the CE mark for European and other international markets.

The autoSCORE integration into BRAIN QUICK Software reflects the commitment of Natus to advancing its neurodiagnostic portfolio with innovative technologies that improve access to high-quality EEG review and interpretation worldwide.

"Our autoSCORE AI tool represents a meaningful step forward in digital neurodiagnostics, where precision, speed, and clinical confidence come together to benefit both healthcare professionals and the patients they serve," said Cristiano Rizzo, Natus General Manager EMEA/APAC. "Our goal is to support neurologists with technology that augments their expertise, ensuring that every patient benefits from timely, data-driven insights without compromising clinical rigor. Bringing advanced automation to BRAIN QUICK enables clinicians to spend less time on manual analysis and more time delivering high-quality care; ultimately, enhancing the patient journey."

The autoSCORE algorithm is designed to ease the demands on clinical resources and staff through automated analysis from a deep-learning model trained on 30,000 expertly labeled EEG recordings.

Early adopters have welcomed the confidence the autoSCORE tool provides by going beyond traditional spike and seizure detectors, assessing multiple clinically relevant abnormalities, and providing study-level assessments to inform healthcare providers whether an EEG study is normal or abnormal. They also found comfort in its closed AI model, which ensures consistency and security.

The expansion into BRAIN QUICK Software brings the autoSCORE solution to another comprehensive Natus EEG software that delivers confidence through simplified EEG review and reporting. Feedback from clinicians in Europe using the latest version of BRAIN QUICK Software describe the recording reliability as "impeccable, and a key element in high-volume, high-complexity contexts such as presurgical evaluation."

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform EEG practice in the same way digital EEG transformed neurophysiology decades ago," said Professor Oriano Mecarelli of Sapienza University of Rome Department of Neurosciences. "Tools like autoSCORE may help expand access to expertise, improve workflow efficiency, and support clinicians in increasingly complex environments."

With two trusted EEG platforms in NeuroWorks and BRAIN QUICK Software now featuring autoSCORE, Natus has established a strong foundation for ongoing development with a commitment to providing unrivaled global neurodiagnostic innovation.

ABOUT NATUS

Natus is trusted by healthcare providers around the globe as the solution source to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain and neural pathways. The best-in-class Natus solutions, including service, field support and education, enable clinicians to advance their standard of care, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information on Natus, visit natus.com/neuro.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Lisa Schuler
Phone: +1 612 528-1332
Email: lisa.schuler@natus.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natus-expands-access-to-autoscore-ai-analysis-through-brain-quick-software-302830467.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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