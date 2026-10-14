Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] introduces Symbiosis, an AI-driven operating model designed for enterprises integrating generative AI and agentic systems into their operating processes. Supported by a dedicated platform, Symbiosis connects strategy, portfolio management and execution, helping organisations align priorities and investment decisions with measurable business outcomes.

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Reply introduces Symbiosis, an AI-driven operating model designed for enterprises integrating generative AI and agentic systems into their operating processes. Supported by a dedicated platform, Symbiosis connects strategy, portfolio management and execution, helping organisations align priorities and investment decisions with measurable business outcomes.

As AI enables teams to develop, test and deliver solutions faster, organisations also need to adapt how they decide where to focus that capacity. When priorities are reviewed only periodically, faster execution risks being directed towards initiatives that no longer reflect the most relevant business needs. Symbiosis provides a structured way to decide which initiatives to continue, redirect or stop, based on evidence from delivery.

The model translates strategic objectives into Intents: clearly defined business problems to address, each with a measurable target, ownership, boundaries and a timeframe. Small teams combining human expertise and AI agents, known as Cells, test ways to address these problems through short cycles of execution and learning. The results inform subsequent decisions, helping organisations direct resources towards the initiatives that demonstrate value, while people retain responsibility for strategic direction and investment.

The supporting platform makes this process operational by bringing priorities, progress, evidence and decisions into one shared environment. Teams can monitor each Intent, track results and risks, and record decisions to continue, change approach or stop. A Learning Mesh, a shared intelligence layer, captures knowledge generated through execution and daily operations, including processes, logs and signals from operational systems. By identifying recurring patterns and feeding insights back into portfolio and strategy decisions, it helps organisations build on learning across initiatives and apply it to subsequent work.

Reply is applying Symbiosis across different business contexts. In offshore energy, it supports the replacement of legacy applications to help a client maintain and evolve its own software. In healthcare, work with an NHS Trust focuses on reducing administrative tasks for clinicians and supporting continuity of care in community prehabilitation services. In industrial machinery, AI agents help developers assess software defects, propose fixes and validate their relevance across customer projects, with developers reviewing and integrating the changes.

The Symbiosis operating model is openly available for organisations to read, adopt and adapt. Supported by the platform, it enables teams to stay focused on strategic objectives, learn as execution progresses and refine how each Intent is addressed across different organisational contexts and operating environments.

To discover more about the Symbiosis operating model visit the www.symbiosis.com

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014833053/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594