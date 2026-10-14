Scientists from Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar have proposed a new classification of ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID) in TOPCon solar cells, distinguishing between reversible (r-UVID) and irreversible (ir-UVID) degradation. The aim is to improve reliability assessments, standardize testing procedures, and better predict long-term performance under real-world operating conditions. The research team explained that the proposed r-UVID and ir-UVID categories are aligned with the recovery procedures envisaged in the forthcoming International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) technical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...