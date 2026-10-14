Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sophia Mattsson-Linnala appointed Acting CEO

Sveafastigheter AB initiates recruitment of new CEO; Sophia Mattsson-Linnala appointed Acting CEO

The recently completed merger has created a larger and stronger Sveafastigheter with good opportunities for continued long-term value creation. As part of the company's continued development, the Board of Directors has decided that the time is right for new leadership that can lead the company in the next phase. The Board of Directors has therefore initiated the process of recruiting a new CEO to lead Sveafastigheter into continued growth and development. Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, member of the company's Board of Directors, has been appointed acting CEO during the recruitment period. The Board of Directors is very pleased that Sophia has agreed to lead the business during this transition period.

Sophia Mattsson-Linnala will assume the role of acting CEO on 14 October 2026 and will, at the same time, step down from her position as a member of the Board of Directors for the period during which she holds the CEO role. Erik Hävermark will leave his position on 14 October 2026 and will in the meantime assist in ensuring an orderly transition.

"Sveafastigheter has a strong platform to continue working towards the vision of becoming Sweden's best residential real estate company, where the tenant is at the centre and property management is even more efficient. The merger opens up new opportunities, and we look forward to developing Sveafastigheter in line with its high ambitions. To ensure that we deliver on the ambitious targets of the merger and that the company reaches its next phase of development, we see a need for a new CEO, and Sophia Mattsson-Linnala's broad experience and solid knowledge of residential real estate companies will provide continuity and decisiveness during the recruitment process," says Lennart Sten, Chairman of the Board of Sveafastigheter AB.

Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, born 1966, has been a member of the Board of Directors of Sveafastigheter since 2026. She has an extensive background in the real estate sector, primarily in residential property management, with experience as CEO of, among others, Rikshem, Huge Fastigheter, Sollentunahem and Botkyrkabyggen, as well as from several board assignments in real estate and construction companies. Her combination of operational experience, strategic expertise and solid knowledge of the residential segment makes her well suited to lead the company during the recruitment period.

"I look forward to taking on this assignment and, together with the Board of Directors, management and employees, continuing to develop Sveafastigheter. The company has a stable foundation and clear ambition. My focus will be on ensuring continued momentum in the business and creating good conditions for the next phase," says Sophia Mattsson-Linnala, incoming Acting CEO of Sveafastigheter AB.

"It has been a very rewarding journey to lead Sveafastigheter through a period of significant development. I am proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to supporting an orderly transition," says Erik Hävermark, outgoing CEO.

The Board of Directors would also like to thank Erik Hävermark for his dedicated and valuable work as CEO. Erik's leadership has been central to building Sveafastigheter and to the company's listing, change of listing venue and merger with KlaraBo.



For further information, please contact:

Lennart Sten, Chairman of the Board, lennart@elivagor.se

Joel Gedin, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, ir@sveafastigheter.se, press@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

This information is information that Sveafastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-14 11:00 CEST.