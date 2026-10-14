

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.659 billion, or $10.57 per share. This compares with $1.323 billion, or $8.43 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.621 billion or $15.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.1% to $7.752 billion from $6.509 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.659 Bln. vs. $1.323 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.57 vs. $8.43 last year. -Revenue: $7.752 Bln vs. $6.509 Bln last year.



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