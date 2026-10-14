Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME00) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results from its 2026 exploration program conducted on the historic McKay Hill silver gold property located approximately 90 kilometers north of Mayo, Yukon Territory.

The McKay Hill Property consists of 212 contiguous claims. Work on the McKay Hill property was concentrated on previously identified zones of mineralization and historical workings. To date, mineralization is vein-type intermediate sulphidation, coupled with stratiform replacement mineralization.





Figure 1: Location of 212 contiguous claims on the McKay Hill Property

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2026 work consisted of soil sampling, VLF geophysics, prospecting, and property mapping. Building on previous and historical work, the 2026 exploration program focused on prioritizing areas of known zones, further detailing these zones to develop for drilling, while expanding beyond known boundaries of mineralization.

2026 Exploration Program Highlights

Highlights of the 2026 work program are the discovery of 12 new veins and vein systems. The 2026 work program identified a 1.5-meter-wide quartz vein with trace galena in the valley on the west side of the White Hill zone. This vein lies nearly 2.7 kilometres west of the central zone, indicating that the regime controlling the Pb mineralization extends further west than previously known.

Possible western extension of the Nash vein in the Independence North zone was identified by a.75m-2m vein outcropping in strongly altered orange basaltic conglomerate. Mineralization identified was trace galena but displayed promising textures (boiling, prismatic, and banded) akin to the Nash vein, which is located 115m to the east (which assayed ~15% Pb and ~ 4.5% Zn).

Identification of a >2m well-mineralized quartz vein on the south slopes of the main zone, below the tree line, likely represents an extension of the Blackhawk West vein system. This vein hosted up to 60% massive Galena and freibergite locally.





Figure 2: McKay Hill Mineralized Zones Map

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The above mineralized zone map shows the zones discovered to date. It has become apparent that, due to the large size of the property, a technique to focus exploration in new areas is required. A drone lidar survey is planned as the initial work phase for the 2027 program, followed by mapping, prospecting, and soil sampling. The 2027 season will also include diamond drilling to test the Pb./Ag./Au mineralization identified to date.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, is the Qualified Person responsible for, and has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Yordanov is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, staking and evaluation of natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite-silica projects in Québec, Canada, and has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the McKay Hill silver-gold property in Yukon, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "plans", "intends", "potentially" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the interpretation and significance of results from the Company's 2026 exploration program at the McKay Hill Silver-Gold Property (the "Property"); the potential extension of known mineralized zones, veins and vein systems; the continuity and extent of identified silver, gold, lead and zinc mineralization; the planned drone LiDAR survey, mapping, prospecting and soil sampling activities in 2027; the identification, evaluation and prioritization of additional exploration and drilling targets; and the Company's planned 2027 diamond drilling program to test mineralization identified to date, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms to carry out its planned exploration and drilling activities; the receipt of all required regulatory, exchange and other approvals and permits; the availability of qualified personnel, equipment and contractors; favourable weather and site-access conditions; the accuracy and reliability of historical and current geological, geochemical and geophysical data relating to the Property; the potential continuity of identified mineralized structures; and the absence of significant adverse changes in commodity prices, exchange rates, market conditions and applicable laws and regulations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, the uncertainty inherent in geological interpretation and the identification and extension of mineralized zones, the possibility that identified veins and mineralization may not demonstrate continuity or economic significance, the possibility that exploration results will not support further work or drilling, delays in planned LiDAR surveys, exploration activities or diamond drilling, financing risks, permitting and regulatory risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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