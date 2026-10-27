Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OCTQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME00) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a geotechnical drilling program at its Saint-Gabriel silica project, located west of Rimouski, Quebec, scheduled for December 2026.

The program follows prospecting completed between October 4th and 16th, 2026, during which the company collected 293 samples, plus 13 quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) samples, to better define the distribution and grade characteristics of silica-rich quartz arenite units.

The planned drilling program consists of eight vertical drill holes, each to a target depth of approximately 50 metres, for a total of approximately 400 metres. Six holes are planned in the eastern target area and two in the western target area.

Drill core will be logged on site, transported for preparation, and submitted to Actlabs for laboratory analysis.

The program is intended to provide geotechnical information and support the Company's ongoing evaluation of the Saint-Gabriel project's silica-rich quartz arenite units. Analytical results will be reported when available and after review by the Company.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, is the Qualified Person responsible for, and has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Yordanov is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, staking and evaluation of natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite-silica projects in Québec, Canada, and has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the McKay Hill silver-gold property in Yukon, Canada. The Company was incorporated in 2023, and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "plans", "intends", "potentially" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, commencement, scope and completion of the Company's planned December 2026 drilling program at the Saint-Gabriel silica project (the "Property"); the planned drilling of eight vertical drill holes totaling approximately 400 metres; the anticipated use of a compact drill rig and existing access routes; the provision of drilling, geological and field support by third-party contractors; the logging, preparation and laboratory analysis of drill core; the ability of the planned drilling program to provide geotechnical information and support the Company's ongoing evaluation of silica-rich quartz arenite units at the Property; and the timing, receipt, review and reporting of analytical results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms to carry out the planned drilling program; the continued availability of required land access and the receipt and maintenance of all required regulatory, exchange and other approvals and permits; the availability of qualified personnel, drilling equipment, contractors and laboratory services; favourable weather and site-access conditions; the ability to complete the planned drill holes to their anticipated depths; the accuracy and reliability of historical and current geological and sampling data relating to the Property; the timely processing and analysis of drill core and samples; and the absence of significant adverse changes in commodity prices, exchange rates, market conditions and applicable laws and regulations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and drilling risks, the uncertainty inherent in geological interpretation and the evaluation of silica-rich quartz arenite units, the possibility that drilling or analytical results will not support further exploration or evaluation of the Property, delays, modifications or cancellation of the planned drilling program, equipment failure or contractor availability, adverse weather or site-access conditions, delays in laboratory analysis or reporting of results, financing risks, permitting and regulatory risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321089