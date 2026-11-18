Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME00) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Pichogen Gold Property (the "Property"), located in Walls Township in the Porcupine Mining Division of northeastern Ontario.

Figure 1: Location of the Pichogen Gold Property (current claims, MLAS, November 16, 2026) and regional geology, showing the approximate trace of the Puskuta Lake shear zone and the McKinnon gold deposit on the adjacent Hawkins Project of Epic Gold Corp. Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

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Pichogen Property Highlights:

Location and Access: The Property is accessible by forestry roads and lies approximately 80 km south of Hearst and 16 km southeast of Oba; the Canadian National Railway main line crosses the Property. Geological Setting: Extends for approximately 10 km along the interpreted trace of the Puskuta Lake shear zone, the regional structure associated with the McKinnon gold deposit, located approximately 5 km to the west on the adjacent Hawkins Project of Epic Gold Corp., and with most known gold occurrences in Hawkins and Walls townships, within the Kabinakagami Lake greenstone belt (Wawa Subprovince). Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property. High-Grade Surface Gold: Grab samples collected by the optionor in 2017 returned 36.00, 35.83 and 21.74 g/t Au from outcrop and trench rubble at the Lyne vein and 11.04, 10.94 and 8.67 g/t Au from trench rubble at the Maggie vein, with silver values of up to 71.4 g/t Ag. A 2020 grab sample from the Lyne vein returned 78.66 g/t Au (metallic screen fire assay). Visible gold has been reported at both veins.

Channel samples cut across the narrow veins in 2020 returned 20.39 g/t Au over 0.10 m (Lyne vein) and 23.18 g/t Au over 0.05 m (Maggie vein); true widths are not known. Land Package: 37 contiguous mining claims (62 cells) covering approximately 1,315 hectares, registered 100% to the optionor, with no underlying royalties or encumbrances reported to the Company. Untested Targets: In 2017 the optionor traced a gold-bearing horizon of intercalated mafic and felsic metavolcanic rocks for 4.3 km across the western part of the Property. The Lyne and Maggie veins have not been drill tested; the Ontario Drill Hole Database records a single 230 m hole drilled by Falconbridge Ltd. in 1984 within the current claim boundary. Active Neighbourhood: The Property is surrounded by the Hawkins Project of Epic Gold Corp. (more than 26,000 hectares under option from Pavey Ark Minerals Inc.), which hosts the McKinnon gold deposit. Kenorland Exploration Ltd. holds claims approximately 15 km to the northeast, Bear Creek Gold Ltd. holds claims around the former Hiawatha mine approximately 28 km to the west, and the Island Gold District of Alamos Gold Inc. lies approximately 85 km to the south-southwest (Figure 2). Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

Figure 2: Pichogen Gold Property and neighbouring mineral tenure (registered holders, MLAS, November 16, 2026), showing the Hawkins Project of Epic Gold Corp. and its McKinnon gold deposit, claims of Kenorland Exploration Ltd. and Bear Creek Gold Ltd., and regional gold mines. Mineralization on adjacent properties, and the presence of producing mines in the region, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

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CEO Commentary

Jeff Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of Argyle Resources Corp., stated:

"The addition of the Pichogen Gold Property further strengthens our position as an emerging exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing prospective projects in proven mining jurisdictions. Combined with our recently optioned McKay Hill claims in the Yukon, Pichogen expands our footprint in two highly regarded Canadian mining districts and reflects our commitment to assembling a portfolio of exploration assets with meaningful discovery potential. Our objective is to generate value through focused exploration, responsible development, and prudent capital allocation on behalf of our shareholders."

Option Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, Argyle Resources will have the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest in the Pichogen Gold Property by making staged cash payments and share issuances to the optionor over a three-year period, as set out below, and by incurring exploration expenditures to maintain the Claims in good standing for the duration of the Option Agreement. The optionor will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty, 2/3 of which may be repurchased by the Company for one million dollars ($1,000,000) for one percent (1%) And an additional one percent (1%) for an additional one million dollars until the date which is twelve (12) months after the commencement of commercial production on the Claims. The optionor is at arm's length to the Company and no finder's fee is payable. Shares issued under the agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Payment date Shares Cash ($) Signing 100,000 $10,000 First anniversary of Signing 150,000 $15,000 Second anniversary of Signing 200,000 $20,000 Third anniversary of Signing 400,000 $30,000 Total 850,000 $75,000

Next Steps

Argyle Resources plans to initiate a Phase 1 surface exploration program, including a site visit and check sampling by the Company's Qualified Person, stripping, detailed mapping, channel sampling, and ground geophysics over priority targets, along with preparatory steps for future drilling contingent on results. The Company will engage with local Indigenous communities and apply for the exploration plans and permits required under the Ontario Mining Act.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

George Yordanov, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, is the Qualified Person responsible for, and has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Yordanov is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

The exploration results disclosed in this news release were generated by the optionor and are reported in assessment reports and a technical report prepared for the optionor (Henriksen, 2017 and 2021; Théberge, 2020). Six of the 34 rock samples collected in 2016-2017 returned between 8.67 and 36.00 g/t Au; the remaining 28 returned 0.64 g/t Au or less. The remaining 2020 samples returned 3.98 g/t Au or less, with all but two below 0.85 g/t Au. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization on the Property. Channel samples were cut across narrow quartz veins and the true widths of the mineralized structures are not known. Samples were analysed at Laboratoire Expert Inc. in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, an independent commercial laboratory, for gold by fire assay with atomic absorption finish, with gravimetric finish for results above the upper detection limit and, for selected samples, by metallic screen fire assay. No certified reference materials or blanks were inserted by the optionor in 2016-2017; certified reference materials and blanks were inserted in 2020.

Mr. Yordanov has reviewed the optionor's reports and has compared the gold values disclosed in this news release with the original certificates of analysis issued by Laboratoire Expert Inc. He has not yet visited the Property or collected independent check samples and therefore has not verified the sample locations, sample widths or sampling procedures; the results should be regarded as historical. A site visit and check sampling are planned as part of the Phase 1 program.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, staking and evaluation of natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite-silica projects in Québec, Canada, and has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the McKay Hill silver-gold property in Yukon, Canada. The Company was incorporated in 2023, and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "plans", "intends", "potentially" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to complete the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Pichogen Gold Property pursuant to the option agreement; the timing and completion of required cash payments, share issuances and exploration expenditures; the receipt of regulatory approvals; the Company's proposed Phase 1 exploration program, including geological mapping, channel sampling and ground geophysics; the identification and advancement of priority exploration targets; the potential for future drilling activities; the timing and receipt of required permits and authorizations; engagement with local Indigenous communities; and the exploration and mineral discovery potential of the Pichogen Gold Property are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to satisfy its obligations under the option agreement; the availability of sufficient financing and technical resources to undertake planned exploration activities; the timely receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, permits and authorizations; favourable geological interpretations and exploration results; the availability of qualified personnel, contractors and equipment; and the continuation of generally favourable market conditions for mineral exploration and development.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the inability to complete the acquisition or satisfy the terms of the option agreement; the ability to keep the mining claims comprising the Property in good standing; delays in obtaining regulatory approvals, permits or authorizations; uncertainty regarding the results of future exploration activities; the possibility that historical mineral occurrences and sampling results may not be indicative of future exploration success; difficulties in securing sufficient financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; operational, environmental and geological risks associated with mineral exploration; and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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