Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OCTQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME00) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed 2026 exploration work program for its Saint-Gabriel High-Purity Silica Property, located approximately 42 kilometres east of Rimouski, Québec.

The proposed program is intended to evaluate the grade, continuity, and near-surface thickness of quartz arenite hosted within the Val-Brillant Formation. The initial focus would be a central portion of the property extending approximately five kilometres, selected by the Company based on historical exploration information. The proposed work has not yet established a mineral resource or mineral reserve, and the Company has not determined that the property contains a mineral resource.

The proposed 2026 work program would comprise the following phases:

Geological mapping and sampling: Follow up historical sample locations, extend sampling coverage along strike, and collect additional surface samples to help refine exploration targets.

Potential drilling: Subject to receipt of all required regulatory authorizations, execution of satisfactory land access agreements, availability of financing and equipment, and results from the initial work, the Company may drill four to six vertical holes approximately 20 to 40 metres deep. Drilling is currently targeted for mid-November 2026, but the timing and scope remain subject to change.

Compilation and reporting: Compile and assess geological, sampling and drilling information to determine whether further exploration, including potential work in 2027, is warranted.

The Company filed an application for the required autorisation de travaux d'impact (ATI) on August 13, 2026. The filing of an application does not constitute approval. The proposed work remains subject to receipt of the ATI and any other applicable regulatory authorizations, as well as satisfactory land access agreements. There can be no assurance that the required approvals or access rights will be obtained, or that the proposed work will be completed as currently contemplated.

CEO Commentary

"Our proposed 2026 program is intended to improve our understanding of the Saint-Gabriel property through mapping, sampling and potential drilling. The results will help determine whether additional exploration is warranted," said Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, is the Qualified Person responsible for, and has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Yordanov is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, staking and evaluation of natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite-silica projects in Québec, Canada, and has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the McKay Hill silver-gold property in Yukon, Canada. The Company was incorporated in 2023, and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "plans", "intends", "potentially" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, scope and completion of the Company's proposed 2026 exploration work program at the Saint-Gabriel High-Purity Silica Property (the "Property"); the planned geological mapping and sampling activities; the potential drilling of four to six vertical holes to evaluate the grade, continuity and near-surface thickness of quartz arenite mineralization; the anticipated timing of drilling activities in November 2026; the receipt of required regulatory authorizations and execution of satisfactory land access agreements; the evaluation and interpretation of geological, sampling and potential drilling results; and the potential for additional exploration activities in 2027, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms to carry out its proposed exploration and drilling activities; the receipt of all required regulatory authorizations, including the autorisation de travaux d'impact (ATI), and other applicable approvals and permits; the execution of satisfactory land access agreements; the availability of qualified personnel, equipment and contractors; favourable weather and site-access conditions; the accuracy and reliability of historical and current geological and sampling data relating to the Property; the results of initial exploration activities supporting further work; and the absence of significant adverse changes in commodity prices, exchange rates, market conditions and applicable laws and regulations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, the uncertainty inherent in geological interpretation and the evaluation of mineralization, the possibility that exploration results will not establish sufficient grade, continuity or thickness to support further exploration, the possibility that the Property will not contain a mineral resource or mineral reserve, delays or failure to obtain required regulatory authorizations or land access agreements, delays, modifications or cancellation of proposed exploration and drilling activities, financing risks, equipment and personnel availability risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319877