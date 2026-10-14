QNX Launchpad Introduced to Help Startups Build and Scale Mission-Critical Products

New program gives qualifying startups and SMBs access to commercial-grade software on terms designed to support early-stage growth

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced QNX Launchpad, a new program designed to give startups and early stage companies the tools to more easily build commercial products for mission-critical environments from day one. QNX Launchpad provides eligible companies with access to production-ready foundational software under startup-friendly costs, which may permit more of their early budget to be available to invest in their product, team and growth.

Physical AI and software-defined systems such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotic arms, and surgical robots are moving rapidly from research labs into real world applications, with young, emerging companies helping transform countless industries seemingly virtually overnight. Amidst this backdrop, early software architectural decisions may be critical as they may have long-term implications on product safety, reliability, scalability and time to market. This is the trusted foundation that QNX has provided for nearly half a century across industries including automotive, industrial automation, robotics, medical devices, rail, and more.

Start with the platform your product can scale with

Early-stage teams may want to build on commercial-grade platforms, but upfront software costs may be difficult to justify while teams, budgets and revenues are still growing. QNX Launchpad helps lower that barrier by giving qualifying companies access to commercial QNX software development platform (SDP) 8.0, so architectural decisions may be guided by technical requirements rather than cost alone. With QNX Launchpad, teams can build on QNX from the start and continue using the same trusted technology foundation as their products mature from early-stage development to commercial deployment.

Supporting the next generation of mission-critical products

"Too many promising companies are forced to make foundational software decisions based on short-term budget realities, rather than what their products will ultimately need to perform safely and reliably in the real world," said Grant Courville, SVP of Product and Strategy at QNX. "QNX Launchpad changes that. It gives startups and emerging companies access to the same trusted technology foundation used in some of the world's most demanding systems, from the very beginning of their development journey. If a product is being built for commercial deployment, safety-critical environments or long-term scale, we believe the right foundation should not be something teams only reach for later. It should be there from day one."

What QNX Launchpad includes

Qualifying companies receive access to QNX SDP development seats, QNX OS and QNX OS for Safety, QNX Hypervisor and QNX Hypervisor for Safety, QNX Sound and other software from the QNX product portfolio for commercial use. Participants can also access QNX technical support, embedded engineering expertise, and an ecosystem of hardware support, software, tools and services to help ensure the success of their product program.

Who QNX Launchpad is for

QNX Launchpad is designed for qualifying startups, small and medium-sized businesses, with annual revenues of up to $10 million USD who are developing a product for commercial sale. Companies that are part of a recognized incubator or accelerator programme are eligible for additional benefits.

QNX Launchpad complements the existing QNX Everywhere initiative, which provides free, non-commercial access for learning, evaluation and prototyping. Companies can apply for QNX Launchpad directly or after gaining experience through QNX Everywhere.

For more information on QNX Launchpad and to apply to the program, visit https://qnx.software/en/software/products-and-solutions/qnx-launchpad and follow @QNX News.

ENDS

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

Safe. Certified. Secure.

For more information visit BlackBerry.com and follow BlackBerry on LinkedIn

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), provides the trusted foundation that software-defined and physical AI systems depend on to operate safely and predictably in the real world. For nearly half a century, QNX has powered safety-critical applications where failure is not an option. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with the support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. Today, QNX technology underpins hundreds of millions of vehicles on the road and a wide range of mission-critical systems across industrial controls, robotics, medical devices, commercial transportation, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.software.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

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SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/qnx-launchpad-introduced-to-help-startups-build-and-scale-mission-criti-1236331