ISG evaluations across the U.S., U.K. and Germany recognize Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions for combining AI, devices and lifecycle services to transform how enterprises support employees and manage workplace technology

Research highlights how the Lenovo xIQ Digital Workplace Platform uses insights from hundreds of millions of devices to personalize employee experiences and shift IT support from reaction to prevention

ISG cites 20% total cost of ownership savings in one global customer engagement where Lenovo supported 80,000 devices1

As AI reshapes the digital workplace, enterprises are under growing pressure to improve employee productivity while reducing the complexity of IT operations and controlling costs. Independent research by Information Services Group (ISG) shows that organizations are addressing these demands with Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), applying one integrated approach to transform how IT teams manage everything from devices and lifecycle services to enabling more automated, AI-powered support experiences. With DWS, organizations around the world are moving beyond fragmented, reactive support models, helping prevent or resolve issues earlier to reduce employee disruption, and simplifying operations that can scale as business needs grow.

This approach to delivering measurable outcomes for enterprise customers was recognized by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, earning Lenovo multiple Leader positions and a Rising Star designation in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services evaluations. In one customer transformation cited, Lenovo helped a global consumer goods company modernize its estate of more than 80,000 devices around the world. The engagement delivered 20% total cost of ownership savings, demonstrating the business value of integrating device management with workplace services at scale1

"AI is transforming the workplace into a more intelligent, connected experience. As organizations prepare for greater human AI collaboration, they need to reduce disruptions and improve productivity while making workplace technology easier to manage and more proactive," said Rakshit Ghura, Vice President and General Manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Lenovo. "We're proud to have ISG's recognition that reflects the results Lenovo is helping customers achieve to simplify IT operations, control costs with greater predictability, and deliver better overall workplace experiences for employees at enterprise scale."

ISG Provider Lens research evaluates providers based on strategy, innovation, execution, portfolio, customer experience and market competitiveness.

2026 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services Recognition

Leader Digital Workplace Operations Support Services, Large Account (Germany). Read the full Germany Quadrant report here.

Digital Workplace Operations Support Services, Large Account (Germany). Read the full Germany Quadrant report here. Leader Digital Workplace Operations Support Services, Mid-Market (U.S.). Read the full U.S. Quadrant report here.

Digital Workplace Operations Support Services, Mid-Market (U.S.). Read the full U.S. Quadrant report here. Leader Smart Sustainable Workplace Services (U.K.)

Smart Sustainable Workplace Services (U.K.) Rising Star Digital Workplace Operations Support Services, Large Account (U.K.). Read the full U.K. Quadrant report here.

Across the evaluations, ISG identified strengths that support customer outcomes. For example, customers are reducing employee disruption and support-team demands with the Lenovo xIQ Digital Workplace Platform. With continuous analysis of device telemetry data, user interactions and support histories, customers can detect emerging risks and act in real-time with automated remediation before issues interrupt work. ISG also highlighted Lenovo's use of persona intelligence to help organizations tailor devices, applications and support models based on specific roles and workstyles to keep employees productive.

Organizations are also leveraging Lenovo Service Desk for AI-powered, conversational self-service, ticket routing and agent assistance to resolve issues faster and free service desk teams for higher-value activities. To simplify workplace modernization and improve cost predictability, customers use TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) to replace capital-intensive refresh cycles with a subscription-based approach that streamlines device lifecycle management and makes workplace technology easier to scale.

According to ISG, "Lenovo was recognized as a Leader in U.S., U.K. and Germany Future of Work Services for its TruScale workplace services, AI-ready endpoint strategy and xIQ Digital Workplace Platform. By combining lifecycle management, analytics-driven operations and ecosystem partnerships, Lenovo is well positioned to deliver scalable, experience-centric workplace outcomes."

ISG also recognized Lenovo as a Leader for embedding sustainability into workplace operations rather than treating it as a separate initiative. By connecting procurement and deployment with device use, recovery and reporting, Lenovo helps customers advance workplace technology and sustainability goals together.

In addition to its Leader quadrant positions in Digital Workplace Operations Support Services and Smart Sustainable Workplace Services, Lenovo was named one of only two Rising Stars in Future of Work Services for large accounts in the U.K., reflecting the company's growing market momentum, innovation and continued investment in digital workplace services.

For more information about ISG Provider Lens evaluations, visit here.

For more information about Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions, visit here.

1Results will vary based on each customer's environment and scope of services.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

Lenovo, TruScale and xIQ are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.

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