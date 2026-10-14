

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM Corp. (IBM), announced on Wednesday that it is working with Siemens AG (SIE.DE) to advance its nanostack transistor architecture, combining IBM's semiconductor innovation with Siemens' electronic design automation and manufacturing software expertise.



Nanostack, unveiled earlier this year, vertically stacks nanosheet transistors to pack nearly 100 billion transistors at the 7 angstrom node, enabling higher performance and energy efficiency.



The collaboration aims to accelerate design, simulation and lithography techniques needed to prepare nanostack for production at scale.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of IBM were up 0.64 percent, changing hands at $232.28, after closing Tuesday's regular session 1.66 percent higher.



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