KeyBank Invests $300,000 in the Toledo Museum of Art to Expand Free Art Experiences Across Toledo

Grant dollars will be used to support three years of programming to help remove barriers to arts participation

TOLEDO, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation announced an investment of $300,000 in the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) to support the delivery of its community-based outreach program, which brings free, hands-on art experiences directly into neighborhoods across Toledo. The program is designed to remove barriers to arts participation while creating consistent and safe spaces for children, youth, families, and adults experiencing economic instability.

By bringing art directly into Toledo neighborhoods, the program will help foster creativity, connection, personal expression and lifelong learning for community members who may otherwise have limited access to arts enrichment opportunities.

Programming from TMA is carried out through coordination with community-based partners, including:

Cherry Street Mission

Art Tatum Zone (ATZ) sites

Toledo Lucas County Public Library (Kent and Mott Branches)

Teaching artists are assigned to the same sites over time, allowing program participants to build relationships with trusted adults and engage in a stable, welcoming space.

"We are incredibly grateful to KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation for this transformative investment in our community," said Grace Toth, Emma Leah Bippus Director of Education, Toledo Museum of Art. "This support will allow us to deepen the meaningful work our Outreach team is doing every day, building relationships and creating relevant, inspiring art experiences that meet people where they are. By bringing opportunities for creativity, connection and personal expression directly into Toledo neighborhoods, we can remove barriers to participation and ensure that more members of our community feel welcomed, valued and connected through art."

Art projects span a wide range of media, inspired by works of art in TMA's collection and adapted to each age group and setting to allow for both introductory exposure and increasing complexity over time.

"KeyBank and the Toledo Museum of Art have a long-storied partnership that spans more than 25 years," said Dan Dower, KeyBank Northwest Ohio Market President. "We're proud to continue supporting the museum and their efforts to bring meaningful art experiences into the lives of children and adults across Toledo. Art has the power to inspire, build connections and create a sense of belonging."

During the grant period, TMA aims to:

Deliver over 150 total sessions annually across all sites.

Serve more than 1,700 participants annually across all sites.

Maintain and expand recurring arts programming year-round.

Additional media coverage:

KeyBank gives $300,000 to expand Toledo Museum of Art outreach | Toledo Blade

KeyBank invests $300K in TMA programs | 13abc Toledo

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-invests-300-000-in-the-toledo-museum-of-art-to-expand-free-a-1236756