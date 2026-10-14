Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Xetra
14.10.26 | 13:17
17,835 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,54017,63516:23
17,51017,69016:22
ACCESS Newswire
14.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Invests $300,000 in the Toledo Museum of Art to Expand Free Art Experiences Across Toledo

Grant dollars will be used to support three years of programming to help remove barriers to arts participation

TOLEDO, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation announced an investment of $300,000 in the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) to support the delivery of its community-based outreach program, which brings free, hands-on art experiences directly into neighborhoods across Toledo. The program is designed to remove barriers to arts participation while creating consistent and safe spaces for children, youth, families, and adults experiencing economic instability.

By bringing art directly into Toledo neighborhoods, the program will help foster creativity, connection, personal expression and lifelong learning for community members who may otherwise have limited access to arts enrichment opportunities.

Programming from TMA is carried out through coordination with community-based partners, including:

  • Cherry Street Mission
  • Art Tatum Zone (ATZ) sites
  • Toledo Lucas County Public Library (Kent and Mott Branches)

Teaching artists are assigned to the same sites over time, allowing program participants to build relationships with trusted adults and engage in a stable, welcoming space.

"We are incredibly grateful to KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation for this transformative investment in our community," said Grace Toth, Emma Leah Bippus Director of Education, Toledo Museum of Art. "This support will allow us to deepen the meaningful work our Outreach team is doing every day, building relationships and creating relevant, inspiring art experiences that meet people where they are. By bringing opportunities for creativity, connection and personal expression directly into Toledo neighborhoods, we can remove barriers to participation and ensure that more members of our community feel welcomed, valued and connected through art."

Art projects span a wide range of media, inspired by works of art in TMA's collection and adapted to each age group and setting to allow for both introductory exposure and increasing complexity over time.

"KeyBank and the Toledo Museum of Art have a long-storied partnership that spans more than 25 years," said Dan Dower, KeyBank Northwest Ohio Market President. "We're proud to continue supporting the museum and their efforts to bring meaningful art experiences into the lives of children and adults across Toledo. Art has the power to inspire, build connections and create a sense of belonging."

During the grant period, TMA aims to:

  • Deliver over 150 total sessions annually across all sites.
  • Serve more than 1,700 participants annually across all sites.
  • Maintain and expand recurring arts programming year-round.

Additional media coverage:

KeyBank gives $300,000 to expand Toledo Museum of Art outreach | Toledo Blade

KeyBank invests $300K in TMA programs | 13abc Toledo

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-invests-300-000-in-the-toledo-museum-of-art-to-expand-free-a-1236756

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.