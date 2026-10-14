DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS Si Licenses U.S. Rights To Reboot Health AI's Direct-To-Consumer GLP-1 Weight Management Platform

Platform to be integrated into Health Lives Here app as a subscription offering

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS SI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), a healthcare company leveraging its Health IT and physical infrastructure together with its super intelligence platform EinsteinRx and smart contracts platform PharmacyChain, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license, revenue sharing and marketing agreement with REBOOT Health AI, Inc. ("REBOOT") for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) rights in the United States to REBOOT's proprietary care management platform. The Companies will work together to tailor the platform for use in the Health Lives Here mobile application for patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonist medications (the "GLP Management Platform") leveraging the patents and patent applications (the "IP") under the license. REBOOT is an operating subsidiary of Data Health Partners, Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, DataMEDS agreed to work with REBOOT to integrate the GLP Management Platform into its recently launched Health Lives Here mobile application and share revenue generated from subscriptions related to the use of the GLP Management Platform. The Company believes that this license provides it with the unique opportunity to integrate REBOOT's data-driven, evidence-based outcome optimization technology with DataMEDS' mobile application, offering a holistic approach to GLP-1 management. DataMEDS plans to work with REBOOT to develop and integrate the REBOOT technology into its GLP Management Platform, conduct pilot programs, and launch commercially.

"We believe REBOOT offers DataMEDS a competitive advantage in the GLP-1 patient management marketplace, offering solutions that will differentiate it from competitors and help Health Lives Here customers meet their goals while optimizing to minimize side effects through behavior and nutraceutical products," said Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of REBOOT. "We believe that DataMEDS' partnership with NFL Alumni Health provides the marketing platform to attract customers to the Health Lives Here app. We also believe that DataMEDS integration of Tollo Health's suite of products focused on managing the weight care journey into the Health Lives Here offering provides it with a competitive advantage to retain customers."

REBOOT's patent family includes six (6) patents and six (6) patent pending applications related to optimizing data-driven outcomes, optimizing goal progression, tracking progression towards a customized goal, a method for achieving goals and goal progress tracking for AI-enhanced chronic disease management. Data Health Partners, REBOOT's parent company, is currently in litigation with Teladoc regarding the IP (Data Health Partners, Inc. v. Teladoc Health, Inc.).

"We are thrilled to have completed this agreement and now have access to this key intellectual property and weight care management platform that enables Health Lives Here to rapidly position itself in the emerging competition to acquire and retain consumers seeking to have successful outcomes while on GLP-1 medications," said Gerald E. Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "With this agreement now in place, we will begin the work to integrate REBOOT's technology into our Health Lives Here app so that we can begin to offer access to unique, subscription-based services to our customers that we expect will also drive revenue associated with pharmacy dispensing, nutraceutical sales, diagnostic lab testing and physician services as part of the Company's vertically integrated business model. We believe this will further differentiate the Health Lives Here ecosystem."

DataMEDS plans to develop GLP-1 weight care management support modules within the Health Lives Here app ("HLH"), which is now available for download on Android and iOS devices. These modules will be offered on a monthly subscription basis. The app, which is part of the "Health Lives Here" campaign, will facilitate the consolidation of electronic health records data for patients and the integration of wearables data, while producing a streamlined health dashboard for tracking goals and progress, and providing access to products including Forzet, a proprietary medical food for the dietary management of muscle loss associated with weight loss therapies. HLH is designed to become a personal digital health and behavior-change support tool.

Corexa Health's pharmacy and distribution divisions are licensed to dispense and distribute FDA-approved GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs. Patients and providers who utilize the Health Lives Here mobile application are able to choose their own pharmacy. The Company's nutraceutical partner Tollo Health manufactures medical foods and dietary supplements. Tollo intends to build targeted nutritional support programs for patients on GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs.

Tollo Health, LLC is a company led by Interim Co-CEO Gerald Commissiong.

For more information, visit www.datamedsai.com or contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024.

About Data Health Partners

Data Health Partners, Inc. is a digital health company with industry-leading evidence-based behavioral technology inspiring people to transform their lives, founded in early 2022 by serial entrepreneurs with leadership experience running both private and public companies in multiple industries. Data Health Partners acquired REBOOT ("Reliable Evidence-Based Outcomes Optimization Technology") a foundational behavioral modification and goal mastery technology that was developed over a ten (10) year period at a cost of $8 million dollars and is protected by six (6) patents and six (6) patent pending applications. Data Health Partners formed REBOOT Health AI to commercialize REBOOT technology. REBOOT is a data-driven, scalable and sustainable outcome optimization software system used to establish and monitor goals, capture data, monitor goal progression and intervene if progression is below targeted level of the set goal.

About DataMeds AI, Inc. (DBA DataMeds SI)

DataMeds SI (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a healthcare company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its Health IT platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates the super intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Pharmacy provides pharmacy dispensing and related services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. The Company's Helomics Corporation subsidiary operates a CLIA-certified laboratory in Pittsburgh offering the ChemoFx Assay.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the REBOOT license, revenue-sharing and marketing agreement, including the integration of the GLP Management Platform into the Health Lives Here application and the timing and cost of that integration; consumer adoption of and retention in subscription-based services, and pricing; the revenue the Company expects from subscriptions, pharmacy dispensing, nutraceutical sales, diagnostic testing and physician services; the validity, enforceability and scope of the licensed patents and the outcome of Data Health Partners' litigation against Teladoc Health; the regulatory status of the platform and of the products offered through the app, including medical foods and dietary supplements; the availability, pricing and regulation of GLP-1 medications; the Company's relationships with NFL Alumni Health and Tollo Health, including related-party transactions; the Company's previously announced non-binding letter of intent; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the development of a proprietary blockchain and the development of provider-network features, the creation of the Health Lives Here pharmacy network, the success of the NFL Alumni Health partnership, the companies' proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors (controlling shareholder of Tollo Health, LLC); the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the companies' ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the companies' technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@datamedsai.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-si-licenses-u.s.-rights-to-reboot-health-ais-direct-to-consu-1236761