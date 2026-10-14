Peer To Peer Network: PTOP Signs Patent Brokerage Agreement, Launching New Push to Unlock Portfolio Value

Management sets $35 million minimum sale expectation while exploring potentially significant patent enforcement opportunities

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network (OTCID:PTOP), the company behind MOBICARD, announced that it has signed an intellectual property brokerage agreement with Oculon, LLC, authorizing the firm to market its digital business card patent portfolio and pursue potential sale and licensing opportunities.

The portfolio includes U.S. Patent Nos. 10,270,880 and 10,616,368, covering electronic interactive business card mobile software systems with customer relationship management databases. The brokerage initiative is just beginning, opening a new avenue to bring the portfolio before prospective buyers and licensees.

Management stated that it would most likely not accept a sale price below $35 million. This represents management's negotiating position, rather than an independent valuation or an existing offer.

"This is the beginning of a serious effort to unlock the value of our intellectual property," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of PTOP. "We believe these patents deserve substantial consideration, and we are exploring both commercial transactions and enforcement opportunities to create shareholder value. Exploring patent assertion and monetization is a logical step forward here. Let's see what they come up with in the next month."

If a sale is executed the company would consider a share buy back program from shareholders.

PTOP also believes licensing the patents could be lucrative and start generating significant revenue streams.

PTOP previously retained a Boston-based patent enforcement firm to prepare claim charts and demand letters concerning four MOBICARD competitors. Based on that analysis, PTOP believes all four competitors infringe multiple patent claim limitations, with one competitor allegedly infringing on 12 of the 19 material claims.

PTOP is exploring funding options to enforce its intellectual property rights and pursue potentially substantial monetary damages, subject to further legal analysis and proof of infringement.

Separately, PTOP has held preliminary discussions with a law firm about potentially pursuing infringement claims against a major company. The firm indicated a possible arrangement involving a 50% reduction in legal fees and introductions to litigation funding firms that could finance the entire enforcement effort.

Management believes potential damages in the contemplated matter could exceed $300 million, subject to legal and expert analysis. A potential funding structure discussed would allocate approximately 40%-45% of damages proceeds to the funder, with final economics subject to negotiation.

No litigation engagement or funding commitment has been finalized. Infringement has not been adjudicated, and the damages estimate does not represent an established claim value or guaranteed recovery.

About Peer To Peer Network

Peer To Peer Network (OTCID:PTOP) develops MOBICARD, a digital business card platform designed to help professionals share contact information and build business relationships.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

joshsmobicardinc@gmail.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

www.freemobicard.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding patent monetization, potential litigation, funding and recoveries. Actual outcomes may differ materially. No patent transaction, financing or litigation recovery is assured.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ptop-signs-patent-brokerage-agreement-launching-new-push-to-unloc-1236550